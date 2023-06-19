If your yard was beginning to get a little dry, help is on the way. The Triad is expecting a lot of rain this week, starting today, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Multiple rounds of rain will develop across the region, some of which could be heavy at times and create an elevated risk of possible flash flooding.

As of this morning, forecasters say Wednesday looks like the largest risk for possible isolated and scattered flash flooding across central North Carolina.

The rains will also bring some cooler temperatures, mostly highs in the 70s for much of the week.

To stay current on the weather service's forecast for the Triad, check online at weather.gov/rah/.