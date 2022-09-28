 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency in North Carolina

Hurricane Ian advisory map

This map was included in the 5 p.m. advisory for Hurricane Ian from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency today to activate the state’s emergency operations plan in advance of Hurricane Ian’s remnants moving through the state.

“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” Cooper said in a news release announcing the action. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”

This catastrophic scene in Punta Gorda, Florida, from Reed Timmer shows powerful storm surge slamming the shores within Hurricane Ian's eyewall on Sept. 28.

The state can expect heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, according to the release.

In the Triad, the National Weather Service in Raleigh is predicting several inches of rain and strong gusty winds from late Thursday through Sunday, with the heaviest rain and strongest winds Friday and Saturday.

The State Emergency Response Team will activate on Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and plans to move to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

The governor's order waives size and weight requirements for vehicles engaged in relief efforts as well as the transportation of goods like food, fuel and medical supplies. The order also temporarily suspends the weighing of vehicles used to transport livestock, poultry or crops ready to be harvested. 

In addition, North Carolina’s price gouging law against overcharging in a state of emergency is now in effect statewide.

Cooper also authorized the activation of about 80 members of the North Carolina National Guard to assist as needed.

While much of the state will likely see 2 to 5 inches of rain later this week, 5 or more inches will be possible near the coast and along the Blue Ridge Escarpment, according to the news release. These rainfall totals could lead to localized flash flooding, landslides in the mountains and rises on main-stem rivers, state officials said. 

Isolated downed trees and power outages will be possible due to gusty winds and saturated soils.

Officials advise residents to:

• Have multiple ways to receive emergency information, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on a cell phone and download a weather app.

• Have an emergency plan. Know where to go if there’s a need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.

• Gather some emergency supplies or refresh an emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for information on how to build an emergency kit.

Visit DriveNC.gov for current travel conditions from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

