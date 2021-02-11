Gov. Cooper highlights efforts to vaccinate minorities while at Greensboro clinic

Alston and Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan have been lobbying for such a site in Greensboro. Alston said if the vaccine were available, such a site would handle 50,000 vaccinations per week and draw people from a 50-mile radius.

Cooper said he's in favor of making the county such a site, "as long as we have enough vaccine to hit every county, and to do these sites like this," he said, looking around the church sanctuary. "Hopefully, we can set one of those up here soon," Cooper said.

"I'm on the phone with the Biden administration every week, sometimes several times a week, talking to them about North Carolina is ready for more vaccine," he said, adding that a little over 40% the state's population 65 and over has gotten at least the first shot.

"For the last ... three weeks at least, the state has gotten all of the vaccine in people's arms before the next shipment arrived."

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.

But for now, supplies remain extremely tight. "There are millions of people in this state that need this vaccine, but there are only thousands of vaccines," Cooper said.