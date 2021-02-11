Gov. Cooper highlights efforts to vaccinate minorities while at Greensboro clinic

GREENSBORO — N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper's tour Thursday of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Mount Zion Baptist Church highlighted local and state efforts to reach minorities.
"For weeks, it didn't look good," Cooper said of the state's efforts. However, that's changed in recent weeks, he said, with "a significant increase in communities of color receiving vaccine because of efforts like this today."
The targeted effort is important, because Black and Hispanic people are nearly three times more likely than white people to die of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"This virus has hit people of color harder than other communities," Cooper said. "Many people of color already fall victim to a system where they don't have access to preventive health care, live in crowded conditions, working on front-line jobs."
Guilford County's efforts have surpassed the state's thus far in getting this population vaccinated. A breakdown of vaccination appointments at county clinics this week showed that 56% are white, 37% are "historically marginalized populations" and 6% other, county Emergency Management Director Don Campbell said Wednesday.
Data on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website shows that as of Wednesday, first dose vaccinations of Black or African Americans were at 18.69% in Guilford County, and 13.99% statewide. For Hispanics, the state had vaccinated 2.34% and Guilford 1.9%.
"We can take some lessons from vaccination sites like this," Cooper said of the effort at Mount Zion, which has a capacity of 375 vaccinations per day.
"It requires a lot of volunteers, a lot of coordination, particularly when you're making a conscientious effort to seek out people in underserved communities. People who are more susceptible to this cruel virus," he said.
Vaccination clinics also began Thursday at N.C. A&T, a historically Black university and the first UNC System campus to dispense the vaccine.
Sen. Gladys Robinson, a Greensboro Democrat, said she reached out to the Pulpit Forum and Black religious leaders after noticing in January there were few African Americans at vaccination clinics at the Greensboro Coliseum. That network within the Black church community went to work, she said.
"We had thousands of people coming through those calls," she said.
And as the health department reached out to those people, they often gave health officials phone numbers of other people to contact about getting vaccinated, said Heather Skeens, director of Guilford County Social Services. "We really see the phone tree effect," she said.
While speaking to the media after the tour, Guilford County Commissioners' Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston asked Cooper to consider Guilford County for a designated mass vaccination site.
Alston and Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan have been lobbying for such a site in Greensboro. Alston said if the vaccine were available, such a site would handle 50,000 vaccinations per week and draw people from a 50-mile radius.
Cooper said he's in favor of making the county such a site, "as long as we have enough vaccine to hit every county, and to do these sites like this," he said, looking around the church sanctuary. "Hopefully, we can set one of those up here soon," Cooper said.
"I'm on the phone with the Biden administration every week, sometimes several times a week, talking to them about North Carolina is ready for more vaccine," he said, adding that a little over 40% the state's population 65 and over has gotten at least the first shot.
"For the last ... three weeks at least, the state has gotten all of the vaccine in people's arms before the next shipment arrived."
On Thursday, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.
But for now, supplies remain extremely tight. "There are millions of people in this state that need this vaccine, but there are only thousands of vaccines," Cooper said.
Dr. Charlene Wong, chief of health policy for COVID-19 for NCDHHS, explained some of the state's thinking when it allocates vaccines.
"We're really leaning into transparency, data and predictability," she said. "What percent of folks in different communities by county are vaccinated, including by race/ethnicity — those are data that we're looking at," she said.
Cooper stressed the importance of people continuing to take steps to prevent the spread of the disease.
"Just this week," he said, "we crossed the grim milestone of losing 10,000 lives to this virus."
