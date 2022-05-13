 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Cooper orders flags to half-staff Monday in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Generic American Flag

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Each year on May 15, this special day recognizes the many men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives or who were injured in the line of duty.

Because May 15 falls on a Sunday, all flags at state facilities will be lowered on Monday accordingly, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Administration.

"It’s so important for us to honor and remember the law enforcement professionals who have lost their lives in the line of duty and to keep them and their families in our prayers," Cooper said in a statement.

