Gov. Cooper orders US, NC flags to be lowered Saturday in honor of former state representative

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday in honor of a former state representative, George Graham, who died Sunday.

Graham represented District 12 as a member of the NC House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019. He also served many years on the Lenoir County board of commissioners.

Funeral services for Graham will be held on Saturday in Kinston.

Cooper issued the following written statement: “The First Lady and I are sad about the passing of former Representative George Graham and send condolences to his family. His strong leadership and public service at both the local and state levels made lives better in eastern North Carolina and beyond.”