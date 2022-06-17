Gov. Cooper visits NC A&T to speak at summit aimed at increasing diversity among state's educators

GREENSBORO — Gov. Roy Cooper spoke Friday at the 2022 Developing an Inclusive and Representative Vision for Education Summit at N.C. A&T.

During the summit, attendees discussed an action plan to increase the diversity of the educator workforce in North Carolina. From recruitment and retention strategies, recommendations also include developing an annual report to track the state's progress.

“More than ever we need to attract and retain quality teachers and it’s critical that our educator workforce be more diverse,” Cooper said in a statement. “The DRIVE Task Force Action Plan does just that as well as outlining achievable strategies to increase equity and inclusion in our classrooms and help make North Carolina’s schools, families, and economy stronger.”

Cooper established the DRIVE Task Force in December 2019 and asked members to identify recommendations to increase the diversity among the state's educators. In January 2021, the DRIVE Task Force released its Final Report and Recommendations.