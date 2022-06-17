 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gov. Cooper visits NC A&T to speak at summit aimed at increasing diversity among state's educators

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Gov. Roy Cooper spoke Friday at the 2022 Developing an Inclusive and Representative Vision for Education Summit at N.C. A&T.

During the summit, attendees discussed an action plan to increase the diversity of the educator workforce in North Carolina. From recruitment and retention strategies, recommendations also include developing an annual report to track the state's progress.

“More than ever we need to attract and retain quality teachers and it’s critical that our educator workforce be more diverse,” Cooper said in a statement. “The DRIVE Task Force Action Plan does just that as well as outlining achievable strategies to increase equity and inclusion in our classrooms and help make North Carolina’s schools, families, and economy stronger.”

Download PDF DRIVE Action Plan
A Plan to Implement the DRIVE Task Force Recommendations to Increase the Racial, Ethnic, and Linguistic Diversity of North Carolina’s Educator Workforce.

Cooper established the DRIVE Task Force in December 2019 and asked members to identify recommendations to increase the diversity among the state's educators. In January 2021, the DRIVE Task Force released its Final Report and Recommendations.

File photo of Gov. Roy Cooper / Wind Energy Meeting

Cooper

 Bryan Anderson, Associated Press
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

For Greensboro women building businesses, a new center will offer support

For Greensboro women building businesses, a new center will offer support

Bennett College will be the location for a new U.S. Small Business Administration Women's Business Center, the only one of its kind in Greensboro. The center is expected to help women in Greensboro and the surrounding areas with tasks like developing business plans, marketing, managing finances and accessing loans, grants and investments.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Syrian refugees: More than 13 million displaced in conflict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert