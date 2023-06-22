GREENSBORO — Blue Duck’s electric scooters and bikes are no longer available after the vendor quit unexpectedly, the city said in a news release on Wednesday.

The Texas company was the only contractor under the Shared Micromobility Program and it “ceased operations without notifying the city,” the release said.

The Greensboro Department of Transportation will seek proposals from other companies in July, according to the release, and could have a new vendor in place by fall.

A phone call seeking additional details from the city was not returned Wednesday.

Blue Duck did not respond to an email sent Wednesday seeking comment and a representative answering the company’s customer service phone did not know why it ceased operating here.

However, Texas Public Radio reported that the company folded in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic severely hurt business, according to the report.

The city of Durham had a similar experience with the company last year. Blue Duck stopped operating there — also without notice — in May 2022, a city spokeswoman said.

Blue Duck also operated in Winston-Salem, but the city let its contract with the company lapse in 2021. Matthew Burczyk, a transportation project planner for the city, said at the time that another provider, Spin, employed better technology. An alarm alerted riders when the scooter was being parked in an unacceptable spot, Burczyk said.

According to the city of Greensboro’s website, Blue Duck charged $1.25 to start its bikes and scooters and another 30 cents per minute.

The City Council approved an exclusive two-year contract with Blue Duck in March 2021. Under the contract, Blue Duck would pay the city an initial permit fee of $1,750 and a $1,000 annual permit renewal fee each year thereafter. The company also would pay a fee of 15 cents per trip.