The filing period opens at noon Friday for people wishing to run in one of the 12 municipal elections being held this year in communities wholly or partially in Guilford County.

Elections are scheduled for High Point, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Burlington, Oak Ridge, Sedalia, Whitsett, Gibsonville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Kernersville and the Sedgefield Sanitary District. Greensboro’s next municipal election will be in 2025.

The deadline for filing for the 2023 elections is at noon on Friday, July 21.

Candidates can file in person or by mail at one of these addresses:

*301 W. Market St, Greensboro, NC, 27401

*325 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC, 27260

The application must be notarized and include the appropriate filing fee. Fees differ based on municipality and office, with most ranging from $5-$20, with the exception of High Point where it costs $96 for both mayor and city council.

Candidates living in municipalities that cross county lines, like High Point, Kernersville and Burlington, will need to file for candidacy only in the county of residence.

The 2023 general election date is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Depending on the number of candidates filing, Burlington, High Point, Jamestown and Pleasant Garden may hold primary elections on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

“The most important thing for candidates to know right now is that they must file by the deadline at noon on July 21 or they will not be qualified to appear on the ballot,” said Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt.

“This is a hard deadline,” he added. “It must be in our hands by noon, that means no running down the sidewalk at 12:05 p.m.”

For more information, including filing fees, visit www.guilfordelections.org and www.ncsbe.gov/candidates, or call 336-641-3836.