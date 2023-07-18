Beginning Wednesday, and continuing through July 26, a city contractor will perform sewer line smoke testing in Glenwood.

During testing, a non-toxic smoke will be introduced into manholes, eventually flowing into sewer lines.

Any open breaks in the city’s sewer collection system as well as improper connections (like roof downspouts) will be identified by the presence of smoke.

The smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, white to gray in color and has a slight odor. It creates no fire hazard.

City water and sewer-service customers are advised to pour a gallon of water into every sink, tub, and floor drain that is not used on a daily basis before July 19. This will fill the p-traps and ultimately prevent smoke from entering into their building.

Traffic signs and cones will be in place at testing locations and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the areas.

Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

This job is part of the city’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.