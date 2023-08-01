Plans for bringing a Lidl supermarket to a food desert on downtown Greensboro’s south side suffered a major setback recently when the intended site was found to have contaminated soil.

The City of Greensboro had contracted to sell Lidl the redevelopment property at the corner of South Elm Street and East Gate City Boulevard by Nov. 20. The contract has now been terminated.

Lidl’s engineers found that the site didn’t match up to the standards of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), according to City Planning Director Sue Schwartz.

Although Schwartz and Russ Clegg, the city’s long-range and strategic planning manager, say Lidl is still interested in developing a store in the location, a long and expensive cleanup will be required. DEQ has estimated a clean-up length of 18 months to three years.

“We’re at square one with this,” Schwartz said in an interview. “But we want to make sure first and foremost that people are safe at this site.”

Lidl did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eleven neighborhoods in the immediate area of the redevelopment property are considered to be within a food desert, according to the standards of the Department of Agriculture. Lidl would be the first major grocery store chain in downtown Greensboro. The chain offers fresh meat and produce at lower prices than many competing grocery stores.

Greensboro had agreed on a $1.4 million deal that called for a Lidl on the location within five years.

Councilwoman Goldie Wells, who has been fighting for years to bring another grocery store to that area of Greensboro, said plans might have to change.

“This is an effort that has been ongoing since 1998,” said Wells.

“We want to see if there is some alternative land that isn’t contaminated,” Wells added. “We’re having to go on an exploratory route, but if (Lidl) is still committed, then we would love to see it work out.”

Over the years, the redevelopment property was owned by a number of industrial businesses, including a coal gasification plant, body shop, and other facilities. These groups leaked petroleum products into the soil of the property, leaving soil gases that still contaminate the site to this day.

Although the city cleaned up the property nearly 10 years ago after a Brownfield survey, Schwartz said that cleanups are intended to remediate conditions only to levels considered acceptable by DEQ, but the agency’s standards have changed in the last decade. Schwartz and other city staff will have to learn about these changes and determine how best to clean up the site according to the eventual use.

Clegg said vapor barriers and encapsulation, methods to entrap and protect buildings from gas contamination, will likely be part of the cleanup process.