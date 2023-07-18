GREENSBORO — Some local restaurant and bar owners said the city should address issues such as crime and business-permit delays before it looks at taxing their customers.

“If you make it harder for people to do business here and yet you expect more money from the businesses, it’s just not going to work,” said Tal Blevins, owner of Machete.

City officials are soliciting input on the proposed 1% tax on prepared food and beverages. The local tax, which requires approval from the General Assembly, would be used to maintain and improve the city’s entertainment, sporting and other tourism facilities.

Only Mecklenburg, Wake, Cumberland and Dare counties, as well as Charlotte and Hillsborough, are authorized to assess the tax.

Roughly 15 business owners and advocates attended a two-hour meeting on Monday hosted by Mayor Nancy Vaughan. She said the money generated would support tourism, bringing out-of-town customers to local bars and restaurants.

“We must position ourselves to remain competitive with other counties that are attracting and soliciting and hosting economic generating events within the Piedmont,” Vaughan said.

She noted the money could be used to make repairs and upgrade such facilities as the Bryan Park soccer complex, the Greensboro Coliseum and Spencer Love Tennis Center.

But some business owners asked why they should support the tax when they say the city is not supporting them.

“When we come to you with problems, you kind of push us off and don’t really listen,” said Anna Freiberg, owner of Benders Tavern.

“We need more police in this city,” Freiberg said. “Most of my customers don’t feel safe coming out after 12.”

Joshua Kirkman, owner of Jake’s Pub & Billiards, said crime along Spring Garden Street forced him to close during his busiest hours, midnight to 2 a.m.

“Why don’t we compete on crime rates instead of competing on taxing with these counties,” Kirkman said, referencing Vaughan’s comparison with Mecklenburg, Wake and Cumberland counties who have passed the tax.

“We’re lost millions of dollars in sales,” he said.

Business owners, many still trying to recover from pandemic-related closures, also said the city penalizes them for crime that originates from neighboring bars but ends up in their parking lots.

“I have to pay my employees every night, every morning to clean up our surrounding parking lots,” Kirkman said. “That is because we get blamed for it, but it happens to be the club across the street.”

Blevins said the city is “way behind” other counties in getting business permits approved.

“It took us 15 weeks to get permits for Yokai (another of his restaurants); it took my buddy building a bar in Mecklenburg County, in Charlotte, one week,” he said.

“The expediency with which we work with businesses to open in this city, how are they going to be updated to being compared to other counties like Wake and Mecklenburg,” he said.

Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba said businesses in Charlotte can pay as much as $30,000 to expedite the permitting process.

Vaughan acknowledged the city is “challenged” when it comes to engineering and fire inspections. She said the city has raised salaries, instituted signing bonuses and is advertising to fill positions.

Jaiyeoba said Greensboro also is working to put all the permitting employees, such as planning, fire, engineering and water, together in one space to review projects at the same time.

Some of the complaints involved county departments.

“With the health department here, we can’t do things like they do in Mecklenburg County,” Blevins said. “They have open-air restaurants. We just can’t do that in Guilford County.”

“We can help you advocate for that,” Vaughan said. “If the Charlotte health department allows it, we should be allowed (to do it), too.”

Richard Beard, president of the Greensboro Sports Foundation, urged support for the tax.

“We’ve got a lot of business come into this area because of sports tourism,” he said. “But driving around town and seeing these facilities falling apart. … Other communities are seeing the impact of youth sports and amateur sports, and they’re building these facilities that are far better than ours.”

He and Vaughan noted that Mecklenburg is looking to renew its prepared food and beverage tax, which sunsets in 2030.

“The hospitality industry is supporting that because they recognize the impact that it has on their business,” he said.

Vaughan said she plans to hold additional meetings about the proposed tax with “stakeholders” throughout the city.