GREENSBORO — The City Council unanimously adopted a plan to guide economic growth along East Gate City Boulevard on Wednesday night.

City leaders and residents alike are anticipating extensive investment along East Gate City Boulevard, an entrance to the city of Greensboro that is still affected by decades of discouraged investment and racially segregated housing patterns.

The plan, which considers a 3.4-mile-corridor from Freeman Mill Road east to Interstate 40, will aim to gather continuous input from community residents in an effort to ensure that “investments made by the city and other institutions will best benefit each other and surrounding neighborhoods.”

“This is an area to me that really needs some uplift and has been neglected for quite a while,” said councilwoman Sharon Hightower. “This is the same type of plan that I want to see done for Southeast Greensboro as well.”

Natalie Miller, owner of the historic Magnolia House, praised the program for highlighting one of Greensboro’s historically Black communities.

Dominic Mercurio, a resident of Ole Asheboro, spoke in support of the plan but reminded the City Council of the dangers of increased investment.

“Too often, economic growth comes at the expense of surrounding neighborhoods, and without regard for what is truly needed in those neighborhoods,” Mercurio said. “The adoption of this plan will provide a certain peace of mind to east Greensboro citizens like myself.”

The new $75 million Windsor-Chavis-Nocho Community Complex will be the driver for change, according to Senior Planner Hart Crane, who is managing the East Gate City Boulevard Plan.

Planners with the city of Greensboro have said residents’ biggest concern is being displaced by higher housing prices when growth and investment arrive in the area.

The corridor’s median household income is 41% lower than that of the overall city, according to a recent Greensboro Planning Department survey of the area.

City leaders point to the plan in response, which lists several strategies to help stop current residents from being displaced. The strategies include the promotion of infill development on vacant land in neighborhoods like Ole Asheboro and Willow Oaks; bolstering rental assistance programs, and focused education campaigns for homeownership programs.

The East Gate City Boulevard plan is similar to a guidance project passed for Fleming Road in April, which sought to maintain the quiet, low-density character of the neighborhood.

At the hearing, Councilman Zack Matheny, who is president of Downtown Greensboro Inc., warned fellow council members and residents that the plan didn’t mean that high-density development won’t come to the area and that they should manage their expectations for the future.