Six candidates filed Monday to run in one of the 12 municipal elections being held this year in communities wholly or partially in Guilford County.
Elections are scheduled for High Point, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Burlington, Oak Ridge, Sedalia, Whitsett, Gibsonville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Kernersville and the Sedgefield Sanitary District. Greensboro’s next municipal election will be in 2025.
The filing period for the 2023 elections closes at noon on Friday.
A look at who filed on Monday:
Gibsonville
Board of Aldermen
- Darla Lawson
High Point
Mayor
- Abdul Rashid (Richard) Siddiqui
People are also reading…
City Council at-large
- Willie H. Davis
City Council Ward 3
- Rizwan Bahadur
Jamestown
Town Council
- John Capes (incumbent)
Sedgefield Sanitary District
Board of Directors
- Dennis G. Howard (incumbent)