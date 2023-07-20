Greensboro residents have a chance once again to ride a trolley through downtown — and for the first time in city history, it’s free.

The city unveiled its new ‘Hopper’ trolleys in a ceremony Thursday morning at the Tanger Center. Mayor Nancy Vaughan called the trolleys beautiful, while Hanna Cockburn, the city’s director of transportation, described them as another step toward making Greensboro “car-optional.”

The forest-green and sunrise-orange ‘Hopper’ trolleys travel a 27-minute route up and down Elm Street, stopping about every block between Fisher Avenue on the north side and Carolyn Coleman Way on the south. The Hopper will operate Thursdays through Saturdays from 12 noon to 12 midnight, and Sundays from 12 noon to 10 pm.

The trolleys, which were approved in 2019, are actually surplus city buses that have been retrofitted for their new purpose. They’re designated as a pilot program, meaning that service details, like hours or stop locations may change over time as city transit planners study rider patterns.

Vaughan said the trolleys could be an opportunity to market downtown Greensboro and surrounding areas but was nonetheless noncommittal about their long-term future.

“We have to determine the full scope,” Vaughan said. “The next few months will determine the hours of operation.”

The Hopper trolleys are funded only for the next six months through money from the American Rescue Plan Act and Greensboro’s “participatory budgeting,” a program that allows residents to use $500,000 of city money on community projects of their choice.

There are 40 seats for passengers, and the trolley can handle 20 people standing up in the bus. The interior is decorated with the history of public transit in Greensboro. The route of the streetcar, the predecessor of the Hopper trolley, is outlined across the ceiling.

Over a hundred years ago, trolleys, not cars, were the essential mode of transportation in Greensboro. The Hopper’s predecessors passed over the steel tracks and the old cobblestone brick that now lie beneath the concrete and asphalt of Elm Street. In 1909, 28 trolley cars ran through the city limits of Greensboro, carrying 1,415,851 passengers — and those people paid a fare.

Greensboro’s population at the time was just around 10,000.

The last of the old trolley cars ran in 1956.

Kevin Elwood, the marketing and communications manager for the Greensboro Transportation department, said the number of riders and the times at which they ride will determine the future of the trolley revival.

“The City Council may keep the trolleys around, they may want to bring it back on a seasonal basis, or they may not want to bring it back at all,” Elwood said. “A demand for a certain time in the week or in the day might change the schedule of the trolley.”

The Hopper trolleys will attempt to avoid the fate of Winston-Salem’s trolley buses, which were mothballed in 2014 when the city realized that low ridership cost them a $23 per rider subsidy.

Although both cities now have smaller “trolley pubs” — vehicles powered through bar crawls by its passengers’ pedaling feet — only Greensboro now has a free-of-charge downtown trolley.

First-time passengers on the Hopper seemed pleased with the trolley and hopeful for its future. Jim Hazlett, a resident of Greensboro, appreciated its ability to connect the south side of the city with Fairmont Street.

“It’s a nice to have an air-conditioned ride during inclement or hot weather,” said Hazlett.

Nancy Doll, former director of the Witherspoon Art Museum and a longtime Greensboro resident, said that the Hopper was extremely convenient. She was able to take the Hopper downtown from her house in Fisher Park.

Some of the most optimistic support for the trolley comes from behind the wheel. Sol Burnette, who has worked in transportation for 25 years, sees a great opportunity for the Hopper to continue.

“I don’t believe in bringing something to life and letting it die,” said Burnette. “I want it to continue.”

