GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council voted 7-2 Tuesday to pass a new leaf-collection program in an effort to save money, improve safety conditions for workers and create overall sustainability.

The changes will not affect leaf connection this fall. The new system, which will be fully enacted in November 2024, will implement the following changes:

Greensboro will no longer use vacuum trucks to pick up leaves at the curb and it will no longer accept plastic bags filled with leaves and yard waste.

Greensboro will provide residents with one 95-gallon yard waste bin with the option to purchase a second 95-gallon bin.

Residents can use only biodegradable paper bags — typically available at hardware or big-box stores — for additional yard waste.

Greensboro will limit bags to 10 per week in addition to the cart, with a special 15-bag weekly limit during leaf season.

At a work session Nov. 10, Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson said that the changes will save $10 million over 15 years. The council passed a motion to eliminate plastic bag collection on March 1, 2024.

However, many Greensboro residents have come forward with complaints about the new collection methods.

Randolph C. Ariail, a lifelong resident of Greensboro, spoke against the new leaf-collection system.

“People living in underserved communities aren’t going to have the transportation needed to get these bags,” Ariail told the council, referring to the biodegradable paper bags. “I’ve been in conversation with the city of Greenville, S.C. The equipment they use is robotic, and it’s absolutely amazing. It picks things up in seconds, not minutes.”

Councilmen Zack Matheny and Hugh Holston voted against the new collection system.

“I think we’ve talked about this quite extensively for 15 years,” Matheny said. “We literally, in the last two years have raised taxes $120 million. That’s a lot of money. And now, we’re taking a service away. I don’t think that’s very appropriate.”

Holston argued that the trial for the program hadn’t been run in the correct season.

“We talked about doing a trial for this program,” said Holston. “This is a loose leaf collection and the trial was done in the summer. The summer. The leaves are still on the trees.”

Holston also agreed with Matheny and said that burden had been shifted to residents paying property tax.

“That property owner has to purchase those bags, there is a savings, but not a savings for everyone,” Holston said. “We know that our sister cities are doing loose leaf collection in addition to biodegradable bags. Why can’t we be as aspirational as they are?”

Supporters of the new leaf-collection system on the council touted the sustainable nature of the change.

“Do we take taxes over saving the planet?” asked Councilwoman Goldie Wells.

Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said that the city of Greensboro needs to aspire to be different from Durham, Charlotte, and Raleigh in their leaf collection systems. Councilwoman Hoffman said that most of the communication she had received from residents in District 4 had been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’re making the right decision for the planet and for future generations,” Hoffman said.