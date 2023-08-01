GREENSBORO — Got a parking ticket? Now you can pay that in crayons, construction paper or other assorted school supplies.

The city is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued through Oct. 2.

Donations must be made within 30 days of the infraction and handicapped parking violations are not included in the program, according to a news release from the city.

The supplies must be brought to the Greensboro Parking Office, located on the Upper Ground level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

Cash donations may be made online at tinyurl.com/parkingsupplydrive23. Citation holders must show a receipt to verify the donation or the value of the school supplies, which must be equal to or greater than the fine.

This is the fourth year Greensboro has partnered with GEA on this program. Past campaigns raised more than $7,500 in donations. The Teacher Supply Warehouse allows Guilford County School teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.

Suggested donations include:

2-Pocket Folders

Antibacterial Wipes

Construction Paper

Copy Paper

Crayons

Dry-Erase Markers

Flash Drives

Glue Sticks

No. 2 Pencils

Pencil Pouches

Permanent Markers

Post-It Notes

Scissors – child and adult

Spiral/Composition Notebooks

Tissues