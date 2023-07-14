The city of Greensboro has cut spending for a program that allows residents to use $500,000 of the city government's money on community projects of their choice.

In the past, the participatory budgeting program (PB) has helped pay for significant public works and transportation projects. Residents, for example, voted to put $90,000 into the soon-to-be launched downtown "Hopper" trolley through the program, along with helping fund a historic Welcome to Greensboro sign, a parking deck, numerous bus shelters, park improvements, fitness trails and greenways.

Now, Assistant City Manager Larry Davis confirmed that projects totaling $487,450 and the launch of the next cycle of proposals will be delayed in the 2023-24 fiscal year until staff can evaluate the program.

Dr. Spoma Jovanovic, a professor at UNCG and a founding member of the volunteer commission that oversees the program, is disappointed in the decision.

"Having a say in how some of our tax money is spent is important," Jovanovic said. "I am deeply saddened that the program has been suspended and I think it's a mistake."

A nearly $10,000 increase in compensation for police officers and an increase in the minimum wage for city employees has caused the suspension, which Davis says is "indefinite."

The city's goal of attracting a more skilled workforce in a tougher labor market has already required a 4-cent increase in the property-tax rate.

City councilwoman Tammi Thurm, a longtime supporter of the program, told the News & Record that it was a tough decision for her.

"We looked at cutting a lot of things," Thurm said. "But this is just what it came down to."

What does it do?

Greensboro became the first city in the South to adopt the participatory budgeting program in 2014. Since then, Durham launched a program, which now allows $2.4 million of discretionary spending to residents.

In Greensboro, each city council district has been allotted $100,000 to spend on a project of the residents' choosing.

"The key is that it is an avenue for direct democracy," Jovanovic said. "Participatory budgeting was a fantastic way for people to contribute in a meaningful way to their neighborhoods and larger community."

The process goes like this: after an initial step of idea collection, residents plan and talk through projects and then decide which proposals to put into meetings with city staff. In the final stage, interested residents vote on which projects they want to see implemented. The projects that receive the most votes are then funded.

Although Greensboro residents have shown increasing engagement with the program through the years — in the cycle before the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 4,000 Greensboro residents voted on ideas put forth by 600 residents — the number of participating citizens is still a fraction of the 32,000 that voted in Greensboro's mayoral election.

Already, the city government had the spending power of the program by funding it every two years instead of every year.

The city has delayed projects voted on in September and October 2022, which included improvements in bus-stop seating for all districts; heritage community environmental scans; improvements for Steelman, Woodlea, and Smith parks; as well as various bus shelters and a repair to the baseball field at Leonard Recreation Center.

Leila Lewis, a former outreach coordinator with the program who helped facilitate the budgeting process with the community, said the program is an essential way for residents to gain civic education.

"The tangible evidence is in the number of community members who walk away from the participatory budgeting program more adept at navigating city departments and understanding the important role the city budget plays in their everyday lives," Lewis wrote to the News & Record.

Lewis added that many of the projects proposed in the participatory budgeting process were community improvements to which the city has failed to allocate funds.

"The question becomes, 'What recourse do communities now have for addressing their needs and desires for making their neighborhoods feel safe, comfortable and a source of personal pride?" Lewis asked.