GREENSBORO — The City Council approved funding on Tuesday for a trolley service downtown, a crosstown bus route and doubling service on an existing route.

The board agreed to a $1.2 million contract addendum with RATP Dev USA, which operates the Greensboro Transit Agency.

The trolley service, which is set to begin at noon on July 20, will operate under a six-month pilot program at no charge to riders.

About $281,375 of the money also will pay for doubling service on Route 15 (Yanceyville St/Brightwood School Road) from hourly to 30 minutes during the week. The one-way fare will remain at $1.50.

A new crosstown route also will begin next January, although the exact direction is still being determined, city Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn said. That should be determined in the next 30 to 60 days, she said.

The route, which initially will cost $426,615, is the first of five recommended in the Mobility Greensboro 2040 report. The route will launch at the regular $1.50 one-way fare.