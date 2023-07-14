GREENSBORO — The City Council approved funding on Tuesday for a trolley service downtown, a crosstown bus route and doubling service on an existing route.
The board agreed to a $1.2 million contract addendum with RATP Dev USA, which operates the Greensboro Transit Agency.
The trolley service, which is set to begin at noon on July 20, will operate under a six-month pilot program at no charge to riders.
About $281,375 of the money also will pay for doubling service on Route 15 (Yanceyville St/Brightwood School Road) from hourly to 30 minutes during the week. The one-way fare will remain at $1.50.
A new crosstown route also will begin next January, although the exact direction is still being determined, city Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn said. That should be determined in the next 30 to 60 days, she said.
- Squeals and deals: At this new Greensboro thrift store, 'it gets pretty intense'
- The buzz about those green June beetles swarming Triad yards
- Seven tubers pulled from Dan Saturday, injured 69-year-old dies
- As Tyarra Williams' disappearance wears on, leads are in short supply. So is hope.
- High Point police ID brothers who died Friday in murder-suicide
- Leader Lucy: Madison student's accomplishments, acceptance to Harvard, are dizzying
- 69-year-old man dies after injuries in weekend tubing accident on Dan River
- Police arrest woman, 44, on accessory charge in 2022 homicide in Greensboro
- Greensboro weighs paying ABC general manager up to $200,000 a year
- UPDATE: Man, 56, dies after fatal collision on Benjamin Parkway this morning, police say
- Two people charged with human trafficking in Greensboro, jailed on $1 million bond each
- Piedmont Triad quarterbacks to watch for the 2023 season
- UPDATE: Man, 20, dies after assault Wednesday in Greensboro, police say
- One person hospitalized after assault today in Greensboro, police say
- UPDATE: East Wendover Avenue reopens in Greensboro after closure for police investigation
The route, which initially will cost $426,615, is the first of five recommended in the Mobility Greensboro 2040 report. The route will launch at the regular $1.50 one-way fare.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!