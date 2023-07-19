GREENSBORO — New members of the Guilford County Board of Elections took the oath of office on Tuesday, including Richard W. Forrester who succeeded long-time former Chairman Horace M. “Jim” Kimel Jr.

Guilford County Superior Court Judge Tonia Cutchin swore in Forrester and the other board members: Eugene E. Lester, Kathryn S. Lindley, Carolyn W. Bunker and Felita R. Donnell.

Each of North Carolina’s 100 counties has a Board of Elections with five members who are registered voters of that county. The members are appointed by the state Board of Elections and the governor appoints the chairperson for each county. Members serve two-year terms.

Guilford County's elections board oversees the voting process, investigates irregularities, holds hearings on protests and generally ensures laws are followed.