The News & Record would like to hear about your experience with the Guilford County Department of Social Services. Please email reporter Kenwyn Caranna at kenwyn.caranna@greensboro.com with a summary of your experience and a phone number where she can contact you.
336-373-7082
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kenwyn Caranna
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today