GREENSBORO — High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud is set to retire Nov. 30.

Stroud has been chief only since 2021, but has worked for the department since 1995. That included commanding a variety of department teams, including tactical, patrol, field training and vice and narcotics.

Stroud, a graduate of Andrews High School, Appalachian State and the FBI National Academy, was appointed interim police chief in August 2020. The city then named him chief in April 2021.

“I hate to see him go,” said High Point Mayor Jay Wagner. “He’s done a great job for the city.”

Wagner said the chief grew up in the city and worked his entire career in High Point.

“I think that’s a pretty rare thing these days,” he said.

Major Matt Truitt, assistant chief for the department’s community division, said a replacement hire could potentially be identified in time to be sworn in Dec. 1.

Wagner praised Stroud for doing a “tremendous job with bringing crime down in the city,” during a “difficult time for police departments,” with negative perceptions of police on the rise in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, and related hiring challenges for departments.

Wagner also noted that Stroud led the department in its move into the new police headquarters.

Wagner said the new chief will be hired by High Point’s city manager and Wagner expects it will be a full search.

The job opening, with a salary range of $127,000 to $175,000, has been posted on the city’s website.

The High Point Police Department, “is doing fantastic work in a recovering pandemic environment during staffing challenges, evidenced by a reduction in the city’s violent crime rate, despite an overall national increase in violent crime rates,” according to the job posting.

For the next police chief, the city is looking for a, “minimum of 10 years of law enforcement experience; and at least 5 years of strong technical and leadership experience in command or upper management of a public law enforcement agency.”