GREENSBORO — Guilford County approved a new contract Thursday aimed at restarting the demolition of the old Greensboro jail and construction of the new law enforcement center, four months after it terminated the previous contract amid controversy.

The Board of Commissioners voted 8-0 to hire Blum-WC, a joint venture between Greensboro-based Blum Construction and Winston-Salem-based WC Construction, to manage the project. Commissioner Pat Tillman was absent.

Blum-WC will oversee the completion of the demolition of the old jail and construction of the new law enforcement administrative office. The project also includes removing the Otto Zenke building, where the sheriff's administrative offices are currently located, to make way for parking.

Among other things, the $92,430 contract approved Thursday is for Blum-WC to review the project status, develop bid packages, generate minority participation and develop a guaranteed maximum price to complete the project.

Samet Corp. had completed $5.9 million of the estimated $23.9 million project before work stopped unexpectedly in February. County officials have been tight-lipped about why they terminated Samet's contract on March 2.

At the time, Samet officials accused the county of requiring it to hire Black-owned businesses after the bids were opened.

"The county acted improperly by instructing, after the subcontractor-bid process was completed in compliance with all laws and county policies, that Samet identify and hire additional Black-owned subcontractors outside of the bid process," Samet said in a statement earlier this year.

The company also said it fired an employee "who demonstrated their frustration with the request and openly questioned the validity of the county’s directive. The tenor of the employee’s remarks were inconsistent with Samet’s values and commitments."

County spokeswoman Julie Smith said in March that the contract was terminated because "the working relationship was disrupted by an incident that was wholly inconsistent with Guilford County’s commitment to its core values."

The exact nature of the incident remains unclear. Whatever the county's reason for engaging another contractor, the rift has delayed work on the project for nearly a year. Blum-WC is expected to begin finishing the demolition work early next year, according to a county news release.

Blum-WC is responsible for bidding the remaining work on the project and is expected to present the final price tag for commissioners' approval in December. Underground work necessary to allow for the demolition to begin is already complete.

The final cost of the project will be presented to commissioners for approval at a later date.

Other companies that bid on the project were Shelco LLC and Batson-Cook Co.

Commissioners' Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston was pleased with speed at which the project management was rebid.

“The Board directed staff to restart the solicitation process expeditiously, and I am pleased to see staff following through on that commitment,” Alston said in a news release. “A Joint-Venture company is a forward-thinking approach to project delivery and I look forward to seeing the team restart the new Law Enforcement Center construction and complete it in a timely manner.”

According to background included with Thursday night's meeting agenda, the county developed a new "template for future projects" while it worked to accelerate the contract review and negotiation on the jail project. That includes the county's Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise office working with the contractor to design a process to identify potential minority firms for the project.

Blum-WC has promised a 40% MWBE participation rate for the project — 20% African American and 20% from other underrepresented minority groups.

The old jail, which was built in 1975, is being mostly demolished to make room for a new law enforcement center. The basement and first floor will be renovated and a new second floor added to the 41,000-square-foot center. The facility will allow the sheriff’s office to combine its administration, information technology division, legal and fleet teams into one space.