Mayor Nancy Vaughan is trying to find a better remedy to what she terms “consistent” disruption at City Council meetings.

A proposed solution would have to be approved by the council before it could take effect, but Vaughan has already presented the members with some ideas.

Under her proposal, a speaker removed for being disruptive in the public comment period wouldn’t be allowed to attend the next three city council meetings in person. The banned individuals would still be able to attend via Zoom or phone call. But if they disrupt the meeting again, they could receive a six-month ban from attending.

Most council members agreed with Vaughan that disruption is a problem that needs to be fixed. Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, however, voiced an emphatic opposition.

“You have to be careful with people’s rights,” Hightower urged Vaughan.

Although Vaughan said at a work session last week that disruption has been a problem for years and that a single incident hadn’t prompted the potential rule change, the removal of an audience member during a June 6 council meeting has put the issue in the spotlight.

The person had previously spoken during the public comment in support of the City’s decision to terminate firefighter Dustin Jones after he was accused of violating the fire department’s policy on social media use.

After speaking, this individual burst into the chamber and screamed obscenities at another speaker. The disruptive individual was then removed from the meeting as Vaughan said, “I will remove any person with an outburst like that and, Mr. City Attorney, I certainly think we should be able to bar him from the next meeting.”

Councilman and Downtown Greensboro President Zack Matheny argued that some Greensboro citizens don’t want to come downtown to voice their opinion to the City Council because of rowdy speakers.

“I don’t buy it,” Hightower said.

“We’re allowing some to disenfranchise others from coming down here because they’re being inappropriate,” Matheny said. He added that he hasn’t felt safe in his home for the past four months.

Vaughan mentioned that she had come up with the idea for a ban of disruptive speakers after a meeting with the North Carolina League of Municipalities. She tweeted a graphic on Wednesday stating that Greensboro is only one of three cities out of 30 larger metros that allows unlimited time to the public comment period.

“We go above and beyond other cities in this area,” Vaughan said at the work session. “We’re not trying to control what people say, we’re just trying to set a threshold for what’s disruptive.”

Councilwoman Tammi Thurm agreed with Vaughan and emphasized a need to stop disruption.

“We’re here to do the City’s business,” Thurm said. “There’s a difference between someone speaking for two or three minutes and a disruptive audience member.”