Nine candidates filed Monday to run in one of the 12 municipal elections being held this year in communities wholly or partially in Guilford County.

Elections are scheduled for High Point, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Burlington, Oak Ridge, Sedalia, Whitsett, Gibsonville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Kernersville and the Sedgefield Sanitary District. Greensboro’s next municipal election will be in 2025.

The filing period opened Friday and closes at noon on July 21 for the 2023 elections.

Those who filed on Monday are the following:

Gibsonville

Board of Aldermen (nonpartisan with no primary; four-year staggered terms)

Mark Shepherd (incumbent)

Kernersville

Mayor (nonpartisan with no primary; two-year term):

Dawn Morgan (incumbent)

Board of Aldermen (nonpartisan with no primary; five seats available, two-year terms):

Chris Thompson (incumbent)

Bill Apple (incumbent)

Joe Pinnix (incumbent)

James (JR) Gorham (incumbent)

John J. Barrow (incumbent)

Oak Ridge

Town Council (nonpartisan with no primary; three seats available, four-year terms):

Michael Greeson

Pleasant Garden

Town Council (nonpartisan with primary; two seats available, four-year staggered terms):

Ron H. Surgeon (incumbent)

For more information about filing for elected office, visit www.guilfordelections.org and www.ncsbe.gov/candidates, or call 336-641-3836.