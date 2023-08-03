A vehicle carrying U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, was involved in a collision Thursday morning on U.S. 29 in Guilford County, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Manning, 66, was a passenger in a southbound vehicle by Sixth District Director Margaret Winslow, 40. The two were on their way to attend a roundtable discussion in High Point on gun violence when they were hit by a vehicle attempting to turn left from U.S. 29 North onto River Road, the patrol said.

Derrick Eleazer II of Graham, 34, has been charged with failure to yield right of way.

After colliding with Winslow, Eleazer’s vehicle struck another vehicle stopped at a red light.

Both Manning and Winslow were transported to Cone Health Hospital after the State Highway Patrol responded to the incident around 10:15 a.m. The two were later discharged with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from Manning’s office.

The Thursday morning event hosted by Communities in Schools of High Point was cancelled. It has yet to be rescheduled.