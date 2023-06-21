GREENSBORO — A former Greensboro city employee says in a lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted on the job and faced hostility from other workers for filing a complaint with the city.

Jessica McNeill, who worked as a driver in the Field Operations Department, alleges she was assaulted by a man identified in the lawsuit as Robert Joyce. The civil lawsuit, filed June 6 in Guilford County Superior Court, says Joyce was a contract employee in the department at the time.

The News & Record generally does not identify victims of sexual assault, but McNeill agreed through her attorney to be named.

McNeill is seeking more than $10 million in compensatory damages and more than $100,000 in punitive damages from the city of Greensboro, the only defendant named in the lawsuit.

City Attorney Chuck Watts said the city had not yet been served with the lawsuit and could not comment. The plaintiff has 60 days to serve the city with the lawsuit.

Joyce could not be reached for comment.

The alleged incident occurred on Sept. 28, 2020, when McNeill was bent over cleaning out a city truck. According to the lawsuit, she “felt sudden contact from behind” and the man thrust himself against her buttocks. The conduct was harmful, offensive and non-consensual, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says she tried to report the incident the same day to her supervisor, identified in the lawsuit as Kevin Matherly.

However, Matherly told her he was “too busy to talk with her” and would get back with her later that day but never did, the lawsuit said.

Winston-Salem attorney Harvey Kennedy, who is representing McNeill, said she did not file a police report on the incident.

“My client was following the procedures that her company (the city) had,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said McNeill next took her complaint to city management on Feb. 2, 2021, and then to the city’s Human Resources Department on Feb. 25, 2021. He would not name the person in city management to whom McNeill complained.

According to the lawsuit, McNeill was placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 23, 2021, pending an investigation. McNeill was promised that the complaint and investigation would be strictly confidential, the lawsuit says.

But when McNeill returned to work on April 15, 2021, she discovered “her entire department had been told about her sexual battery incident,” according to the lawsuit.

Most department employees approached McNeill, and many “exhibited anger” that she had made a complaint and that her alleged attacker had lost his job, the lawsuit says.

“As a result, she was subjected to a hostile work environment. … She was embarrassed, humiliated, and degraded because her confidentiality had been violated,” the lawsuit said.

McNeill quit her job and now suffers from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, insomnia and a loss of self-esteem and self-confidence, according to the lawsuit.

The city invaded McNeill’s privacy and disregarded her rights, the lawsuit contends.

The lawsuit also states that prior to the incident, city management was aware that Joyce looked at pornography while on his job in a city truck. At least one employee had reported this, according to the lawsuit.

Joyce had worked for the city as a contract employee on a regular basis for 10 years and was a “negligent employee” based on his viewing of pornography, the lawsuit states, and the city was aware of this before the assault.

Kennedy said Joyce, whom he said drove a truck for the city, and Matherly were not named in the lawsuit because the city is the party that would be able to pay damages.

A jury trial is sought, according to the lawsuit.