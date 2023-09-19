SUMMERFIELD — After an emergency meeting Monday, town council members passed three resolutions in a “good faith effort” to prevent state lawmakers from passing legislation that would de-annex 973 acres of land owned by developer David Couch.

Couch’s plans to build a mixed-use development with 600 apartments has repeatedly been met with opposition by residents, some of whom are concerned about the density of the project and its impact on the town.

“It’s been a very long and arduous process,” Mayor Tim Sessoms said after the council went into a closed session for nearly an hour and 45 minutes to discuss options regarding the proposed de-annexation legislation led by Senate leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County.

Sessoms said council members have been in close contact with Berger’s office and were assured there would be no vote on Tuesday to advance the legislation that would include text about Summerfield.

Sessoms is optimistic that Monday’s actions to work with Couch will be enough to keep Summerfield together, “but it’s far from a done deal.” There’s no guarantee, he said, that lawmakers will revise the legislation.

On Monday night, council members passed resolutions to:

Pledge a reconsideration of a new zoning district text amendment — which was denied in April — and “a new consideration of the rezoning of necessary land as presented during the last text amendment case and furthermore pledges support of approval of both steps needed to bring The Villages project to completion as designed.” The council scheduled a Sept. 28 public hearing and meeting and “intends to approve both steps.”

Pledge advocacy for and facilitate efforts to bring public water and sewer services from a neighboring jurisdiction to the master-planned community.

Pledge removal of Scenic Corridor Overlay restrictions where necessary to aid in the development of the project.

Patrick Kane, an attorney representing David Couch during a portion of the closed session, declined comment after the meeting adjourned.

Sessoms encouraged residents interested in next steps to continue to look for updates on the town’s website and social media channels.

Priscilla Olinick, whose family owns land adjacent to some of Couch’s property, called the council’s decision “unfortunate.”

“It’s a real blow,” she said after the meeting. “At this point, we have little choice. ... This is personal, and not just for me. Although I’m disappointed, this town needs resolution so it can move forward.”