GREENSBORO — A lawsuit against NC House Speaker Tim Moore is ending, only about two weeks after a Wake County Republican filed the action accusing Moore of carrying on a more-than-three-year affair with his wife and using his powerful position to entice her to a relationship.
On Monday, attorneys for both men said the "matter is resolved."
Attorneys Stacy Miller, who represents Moore, and Alicia Jurney, who represents Scott Lassiter, independently confirmed the resolution of the suit in emails with the News & Record but did not respond to questions on how exactly how the matter was resolved and whether there was any legal settlement.
"We won't be commenting further," Stacy Miller wrote.
Attorney Joshua Howard, who represents Jamie Lassiter, wrote, "Nothing from us, thank you," when asked if he or his client had anything they wanted to say about the development.
In an interview with television station WBTV last month, Moore said, “the allegation that I had a relationship with Mrs. Lassiter, I’ve admitted that that’s true but I thought it was appropriate because she was separated and I was divorced…all the salacious stuff that other people are talking about is absolutely 100% false."
In the lawsuit, Scott Lassiter, a former Apex councilman, alleged that his wife, as executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, frequently interacted with Moore to advocate for her organization, which was created in 2006 by the General Assembly to improve the administration of justice in North Carolina, according to its website.
Scott Lassiter said he and Jamie Lassiter, “lived continuously together as husband and wife in North Carolina from June 1, 2013, until they separated from each other on or about January 11, 2023, as a result of Defendant Tim Moore’s adulterous extramarital relationship with Mrs. Lassiter.”
In the suit, Lassiter said that his wife confessed in December 2022 to the relationship with Moore, “including group sex with other individuals seeking Defendant Tim Moore’s political favor.”
Lassiter said in the suit he and Moore then met at the Biscuitville on Western Boulevard in Raleigh that month, where he said Moore confessed to a multi-year sexual relationship with his wife.
“Near the end of the meeting, Defendant Tim Moore asked Plaintiff ‘on a completely unrelated note’ if there was anything he could do for Plaintiff, implying that he could use the power he held as Speaker in some way to benefit Plaintiff. Plaintiff angrily told Defendant Tim Moore that he did not want any political favors.”
In a statement shared with the News & Record, Jamie Lassiter said the claims were, “not only false but impossible as we’ve been separated with a signed separation document for years.”
“Our marriage was a nightmare, and since I left him it has gotten worse,” she said.
