GREENSBORO — A facility to care for unaccompanied immigrant children will be ready to accept children soon, sources say.

The Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility will be able to house up to 800 children. A source with knowledge of the government's planning for the facility said it will be ready to accept children by late summer/early fall.

The facility will house unaccompanied children ages 13 to 17, said the source, who did not wish to be identified.

CBS News recently reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to stop housing unaccompanied children at another influx care facility inside the Fort Bliss U.S. Army post in Texas. The tent camp at Fort Bliss, which can house up to 500 migrant teens, was criticized amid reports of substandard conditions and child depression in 2021. Another influx care facility, a former work camp in Pecos, Texas, has not housed children since earlier this year, CBS News reported.

It is unclear if the unaccompanied minors will be redirected to Greensboro site. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last year signed a five-year, $50 million lease on the former American Hebrew Academy on Hobbs Road.

People who live near the academy say they have seen increased activity at the site. City officials said charter buses seen entering the grounds are carrying staff for the facility, who park in a separate location. The shuttle buses are intended to decrease traffic on nearby roads generated by the facility.

The U.S. government school is required by law to house and educate unaccompanied immigrant minors. Children would stay there while the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement works to place them with a “vetted sponsor” — often a family member — while their immigration status is adjudicated.

