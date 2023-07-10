Just before noon on Thursday, Peter Lacewell parked his car off Elm Street downtown. He walked down the block, went into Bonchon, picked up food for his girlfriend, walked back to his car and drove off. The process took less than three minutes — once Lacewell finally parked. The Greensboro resident spent more time searching for a parking spot than actually using it.

Lacewell circled the block at least twice in an attempt to find free streetside parking, but eventually had to settle for a paid lot, at a rate he wasn’t even sure of until he left.

“It’s really inconvenient,” he said. “It discourages me from even coming downtown.”

For years, Greensboro residents have criticized the city’s on-street and off-street public-parking options, saying there aren’t enough spaces available. But according to a recently released study, the number isn’t necessarily the problem.

The downtown parking study, conducted by consulting firm Kimley-Horn, started in September 2022 as an effort to measure how the rise of “work from home” and the declining demand of physical office space impacted downtown Greensboro. The Atlanta-based company and the city of Greensboro released those findings and a few possible solutions in a series of public meetings held last month.

What was found is that of the 424 acres of non-roadway land in the downtown Greensboro area, 36% of it is used for parking. This includes multi-level decks and both public and private surface lots and is considered high for cities of a similar size. The city does not manage all 36%, but between the seven surface lots, five decks and countless sidewalk curbs, it does manage quite a number of individual spots — 6,319 to be exact. The study found that on average about 2,500 of those parking spots are available.

In a comparison with five other cities, (Raleigh, Greenville, SC, Savannah, Ga., Columbus, Ohio, Boise, Idaho), the study found that Greensboro’s parking rates were cheaper than those of the city’s peers. Greensboro is the only city of the group to offer a free first hour in parking decks and has the second-lowest daily maximum at $10 — Greenville caps parking at $7. In terms of on-street parking, Greensboro’s practices are fairly routine. The city allows for free parking on the weekends and after 6 p.m. on the weekdays.

So, if availability and price aren’t the main concern, what is?

According to a survey put out by city officials in April and May, over 70% of respondents prioritized convenience and distance to their destination when searching for a parking place downtown. Some even go as far as saying that a nearby parking space is the deciding factor of whether or not they make a trip downtown.

Sheri and Tito Jamieson, also residents of Greensboro, recalled hosting an event at Scuppernong Books on Elm Street a few years ago and having people leave because they couldn’t find a close parking space.

“You have to be strategic about when you want to be downtown,” Sheri Jamieson said.

“I’m sure (not finding a parking space) deters people from coming,” Tito Jamieson added. “It deters us.”

After looping the block multiple times Thursday morning, the Jamiesons were able to find a spot along Lewis Street.

One man filling up a Greene Street meter placed the matter in perspective quite simply, calling it “a pain.”

The ultimate goal of the downtown parking plan study is to remedy any parking pains with an official proposal of solutions placed in front of city council this fall. Some possible solutions were discussed at the public meetings in late June. None of them mentioned setting aside any more downtown space for parking, preferring a revamp of both the already existing facilities and and proper management techniques to maximize efficiency.

Currently, the city is building its sixth parking deck at the corner of Market and Davie streets. No opening date has been announced, but the February One Deck will add 720 parking spaces to the city-operated total.

As a part of the $268,599 study, structural assessments were completed on each parking deck facility. Davie Street, Greensboro’s oldest parking deck, was found to have structural integrity concerns, but none pressing enough to elicit an immediate closure. Decommissioning the deck once its soon-to-be neighbor is complete is a possible option.

“(Davie Street Deck) has outlived its useful life,” director of transportation Hanna Cockburn said. She added that for a concrete structure that is exposed to the elements for at least 50 years, this is “not unanticipated.”

For the four other decks scattered around the downtown area, the main concern is improving safety. Cockburn says her team has identified ways to increase lighting and navigability so customers can feel safer when using the downtown facilities. Another mission is to improve legibility, or awareness of the various parking options in the city. As of now, none of the decks are marked with the standard blue “P” sign, making it difficult for visitors and locals alike to know where they are allowed to park.

Marc Silverstein was in Greensboro on Thursday from New York City to watch his son play in the Eastern Music Festival. He wanted to walk around and go into the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, which he anticipated would take longer than the allotted two hours for street parking, so Silverstein was searching for a long-term option.

“The signs could be a little clearer,” he said. “I honestly just turned down a side street and got lucky.”

Other possible solutions to improve the parking infrastructure include a demand-based payment model for street parking to discourage all-day spot campers, provide discounted parking passes for service and hospitality workers who frequent downtown and increased micro-mobility options, like rentable scooters, bikes or the trolley service that starts Monday, July 17. Free parking spaces right in front of storefronts may go away, but in its place would be easy maneuverability around the downtown area.

Monica Walker was present on June 29 when these solutions were proposed.

“I appreciate free parking,” Walker said. “But I also appreciate equity, and if having more paid spaces is going to create more equity of opportunity to be able to park, then perhaps it would be the best way to go.

“What seems to have been a conversation just about parking is not just about parking. It’s really about redevelopment. It’s really about economic opportunities, who gets to come in the city, who gets to park in the city, who’s getting the incentives in terms of any invitations to growing economic possibilities in downtown Greensboro. ... I would love to see a lot more input from communities who border downtown and the communities who frequent downtown.”

After this round of public meetings, Kimley-Horn and the city of Greensboro are in the number-crunching stage, determining which solutions will be economically feasible. Another round of public comment is expected to occur in August. The final proposal will hopefully reach city council in October, says Cockburn.