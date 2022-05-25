Governor orders all US, NC flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor 19 children, 2 teachers killed Tuesday in Texas

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately through sunset Saturday to honor the victims of the mass shooting Tuesday at a Texas elementary school.
Two teachers and 19 children were killed by a gunman who entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
"Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community," Cooper said in a statement released this morning.
The announcement said individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.