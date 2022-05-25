 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Governor orders all US, NC flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor 19 children, 2 teachers killed Tuesday in Texas

  • 0
Generic American Flag
Hemera Technologies

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately through sunset Saturday to honor the victims of the mass shooting Tuesday at a Texas elementary school.

Two teachers and 19 children were killed by a gunman who entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"Our hearts are heavy for their loved ones and the community," Cooper said in a statement released this morning.

The announcement said individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Getting to Paul McCartney’s show? A nightmare. The experience? A dream.

Getting to Paul McCartney’s show? A nightmare. The experience? A dream.

There was, to be sure, a whole lot of screaming associated with Paul McCartney’s show at Truist Field at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday night. And most of it I can vouch for first-hand. One of the loudest examples came just over an hour into his set on the outdoor stage, after a rousing re-creation of the Beatles’ “little minor hit” “Love Me Do,” when McCartney interrupted a ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Two decades of deadly gun violence in U.S. schools

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert