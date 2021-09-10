2 former council members among 47 applicants to fill Kennedy's vacant seat on Greensboro City Council

GREENSBORO — Former City Council members Mike Barber and T. Dianne Bellamy-Small are among the nearly 50 people who have submitted their names to be considered for the council seat recently vacated by former member Michelle Kennedy.

Bellamy-Small, who is a Guilford County Board of Education member, joins 46 other candidates who will be considered Tuesday at a special meeting of the Greensboro City Council.

Barber was a sitting council member in 2017 when he was narrowly defeated by Kennedy for one of two at-large seats.

Kennedy resigned in August to take a job with the city as director of the Neighborhood Development Department.

Other people who submitted their names before the 11:59 p.m. deadline Thursday include two current candidates for council, Tracy Furman and Katie Rossabi.

Hugh Holston, the chairman of the Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission is one of the candidates. And Hester Petty, who regularly speaks at public forum periods during council meetings, has also submitted her name.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Friday that some of the candidates don't live within the city limits, so they will be disqualified.