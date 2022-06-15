2 Guilford County programs get state grants to help fight opioid abuse

GREENSBORO — Two Guilford County-based programs are getting nearly $800,000 each from the state to help fight opioid abuse and help those addicted to the drug.

The North Carolina Survivors Union (NCSU) and Caring Services Inc. will receive the grants as part of the state's share of a multi-state settlement with McKinsey & Co. over the the company’s role in advising companies on how to promote the drugs and profit from the opioid epidemic, state health officials said.

According a news release from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, grants totaling nearly $16 million will go to 20 agencies statewide. Oxford House, a worldwide organization which lists 36 locations in Guilford County, also received an $800,000 grant.

Money for the nonprofit NCSU, 1116 Grove St., will be used to expand access to treatment and support for opioid use disorder, according to NCDHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington. It will build on a collaboration between NCSU and Duke University Health System.

NCSU aims to create "a 'health hub' where people who use drugs can access a wide range of services, including safe consumption supplies, medication for opioid use disorder, health education information and referrals for care and support in a nonjudgmental and trusting environment, Pennington said in an email. The program uses peer community health workers, whose shared experience and community expertise will mitigate typical barriers to treatment.

Caring Services Inc., 102 Chestnut Drive in High Point, offers transitional housing and outpatient treatment for men and women in recovery, including homeless veterans and women who are pregnant or have children, according to its website.

Oxford House is an umbrella organization that serves more than 3,000 individual houses where people in recovery can live and support each other while working outside jobs to pay the home's bills. The nonprofit will use the money to expand it's NC Reentry Program, which assists people being released from incarceration into an Oxford House, Pennington said.

Accidental drug overdose is the number one cause of accidental deaths in North Carolina and nationwide, NCDHHS said. In North Carolina, from 2000 to 2020, more than 28,000 North Carolinians lost their lives to drug overdose, according to the release.

"The opioid epidemic has taken the lives of far too many North Carolinians," Deepa Avula, director of the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services, said in the release. "These funds will help communities build strong, comprehensive approaches to addressing the opioid crisis and will save lives. To treat this disease, we must help support the other areas of someone’s life — gainful employment, stable housing and reliable transportation can massively help someone stay on the path of recovery."

