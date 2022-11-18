3 Guilford County officials receive substantial raises

GREENSBORO — Three Guilford County officials received substantial pay increases after action taken during Thursday night's Board of County Commissioners' meeting.

Elections Director Charlie Collicutt received a nearly 23% increase in his salary, to $142,413. His previous salary was $116,083.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers received a 16% increase in his salary, to $204,837. His previous salary was $176,303.

Register of Deeds Jeff L. Thigpen received a nearly 9% increase in his salary, to $152,700. His previous salary was $140,191.

In North Carolina, the elections director is nominated by the local Board of Elections and appointed by the state Board of Elections. The sheriff and register of deeds are elected positions.

Without comment, the board voted 6-0 to approve the salary increases — which are effective Nov. 6. Commissioners Carly Cooke, Alan Perdue and James Upchurch were not present for the vote.

The salary increases were a result of the county's recent compensation and total benefits study, county spokeswoman Julie Smith said.

That study looked at similar positions in 13 organizations of similar size and complexity, as well as a review of available data nationally, she said.

The salary ranges for the positions also changed as follows:

Elections director:

Old range: $82,297-$143,488.

New range: $91,133-$157,731.

Sheriff:

Old range: $112,379-$195,937.

New range: $137,561-$225,502.

Register of deeds:

Old range: $88,963-$155,110.

New range: $97,513-$168,772.