4 Guilford County businesses were notified of COVID-19 rule violations, but no penalties were imposed

One employee called it a "misunderstanding" in a Friday phone interview with the News & Record.

Karim Eid, whose father manages the store, said he stayed home and in quarantine for more than 14 days after testing positive.

Other employees also stayed out of work for 14 days, until they were better, Eid said.

When the health department called the store, Eid said, he had already finished his quarantine.

He said he didn't know whether the call was legitimate. "I told him that I wasn’t sick, so I could just hang up the phone," Eid said.

As for COVID-19 patients interacting with clients, Eid responded, “I don’t know where they got that from, but that is not true."

He said he sent the health department's letter to the store owner in Charlotte, who said he would clarify the misconceptions.

The health department's letter told the business to post signs about COVID-19 rules to prevent its spread, arrange seating and waiting areas to allow for social distancing, and routinely disinfect high touch surfaces.

"We have signs all over the store," Eid replied.