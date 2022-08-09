$41 million in COVID relief money OK'd by Guilford commissioners for municipal projects

GREENSBORO — Guilford County commissioners agreed Tuesday to spend more than $41 million of its federal COVID-19 relief money toward municipal projects.

The bulk of the funds involve water and sewer improvements, but three parks and recreation projects also received money.

Projects approved include:

• $15 million to the city of Greensboro for building the Windsor-Chavis-Nocho Community Complex. In last month’s city bond referendum, voters approved $50 million for the east Greensboro project. It will combine library and recreational activities under one roof in a new 65,000-square-foot facility and make improvements to Nocho Park. Commissioners trimmed $5 million from the original request of $20 million from the city.

• $7.8 million to the town of Summerfield: $5.5 million for a feasibility study and initial implementation of a new water system and improved water access for fire services; and $2.3 million for the Bandera Farms Park master plan. The new 115-acre regional park will include equestrian and hiking trails and help protect Reedy Fork Creek, which feeds into Greensboro’s water supply.

• $5.9 million to the town of Gibsonville to build a new water tank to improve water pressure for fire services and the addition of a 12-inch waterline along N.C. 61 to improve water quality in northwest Gibsonville.

• $5.5 million to the town of Pleasant Garden to build four miles of water/sewer infrastructure serving the Pleasant Garden Business District.

• $3.1 million to the town of Stokesdale for a new water line for a secondary source. The town has one main water supply line, and “if there is a failure … we risk water supply to all of the town’s customers,” Stokesdale Mayor Pro Tem Derek Foy told commissioners last week.

• $200,000 to install fire hydrants along N.C. 62 in southwest Guilford County.

The board voted 8-0 in favor of the funding. Commissioner Carly Cooke was absent.

Commissioners received requests totaling more than $72 million from municipalities. They listened to pitches from various towns and cities last week.

Commissioner Kay Cashion expressed concern that Pleasant Garden might need its full $11 million request for water and sewer projects because of the town's proximity to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. Toyota is building a $1.2 billion electric car battery factory at the site and is expected to create at least 1,750 jobs.

“With the advent of the megasite, they’re going to need all the help they can get,” she said, adding that the board may need to revisit Pleasant Garden’s funding later on.

Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston agreed, but said he’s been told the town will get federal money funneled through the state to make up the difference.

If not, Alston said: “I totally agree. We will try to make that happen for them.”

The county has received $104 million under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The money has to be obligated by December 2024 and entirely spent by December 2026. Thus far, the county has obligated $59 million of the funding.