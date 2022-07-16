5 Greensboro bonds totaling $135 million on city's ballot July 26. Here's what you need to know.

GREENSBORO — Parks and recreation, affordable housing, firefighting and police facilities, and transportation services would benefit if voters approve issuing five city bonds on the July 26 ballot.

The five separate referendums equal $135 million worth of bonds. Each bond can be passed independently of the others. The city estimates repaying the bonds will take 1.25 cents of the tax rate or about $25 of the tax bill for a home valued at $200,000. The city already allocated $6 million for these bonds in its 2021-22 fiscal year budget, to account for the possibility that they will pass.

Unlike the $1.7 billion school construction bond passed by voters in May, which has been delayed by a legal challenge, the city’s bond package has not garnered as much attention.

The city has some flexibility on how the bonds might be used, said Jon Decker, the city’s budget director, but the money must be spent within the assigned categories.

Here’s a look at the cost of the bonds and how the city anticipates the money would be used if voters approve them.

Parks and Recreation

The city is seeking $70 million for two proposed projects — $50 million for the Windsor-Chavis-Nocho Joint Use Facility and $20 million for Phase 2 of the Greensboro Science Center.

The Windsor-Chavis-Nocho Joint Use Facility in east Greensboro would combine library and recreational activities under one roof in a new 65,000-square-foot facility.

“It is a library. It is a recreation center. It's an aquatic center. It's a community center. It's a gathering place,” said Brigitte Blanton, the city’s director of libraries and museum. “It’s a destination place for the community.”

The Windsor Recreation Center, built in 1965 at 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., would be torn down to make room for the new facility. The Vance Chavis Library, catty-corner from the site, would be repurposed for an as-yet undetermined use, Blanton said.

A tunnel under Gate City Boulevard already connects the site to Nocho Park, which would be revitalized as well, said Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray.

What makes the design so unique is that the library resources will be scattered throughout the recreational areas, “making it a blended operation,” she said.

For example, parents who bring their children there for swimming lessons can check out books on swimming safety at a kiosk near the swimming pool.

“So you're bringing library services, not just general library services, but specialized collection and resources to the areas within the building based on function and need for the community,” Blanton said.

The facility also would include a demonstration kitchen which also could serve as an entrepreneur hub for smaller businesses, McCray said.

She said there are few food options along Gate City Boulevard between the eastern city limits and downtown.

“This allows us to have a presence where the community can come in, they can purchase food, more like a café,” she said.

“We're bringing the services and embedding them directly into the community as opposed to expecting the residents or community members to find where these facilities or these services are,” said McCray, who also serves as acting parks director.

Plans also include basketball courts, an indoor track, lazy river, makerspace, amphitheater, sensory and game rooms. Multi-use fields and community rooms, as well as a moveable screen that can project murals, movies or TED Talks, are planned.

The design, which was paid for with the 2016 bond package, is flexible with open site lines and easily moveable furniture.

“If you look at libraries that we've built in the last couple of years, they're a shell. You know that you can shift things around,” Blanton said. “It’s very easy to repurpose things within that building to meet what the current community need is.

“Why not be the hub where people can come, feel safe, have activities that feed every part of them — their physical, their mental, their emotional, their social — but it's in a place that builds community,” Blanton said.

The remainder of this bond money — $20 million would help pay for Phase 2 expansion of the Greensboro Science Center.

It would include the Expedition Rainforest: Greensboro Biodome, an interconnected complex featuring a diverse ecosystem, and the Aquatic Rehabilitation and Care Complex.

Expedition Rainforest would contain sloths, toucans, clouded leopards, giant tortoises and birds of the Amazon, the science center said in a news release. The biodome would feature rockscapes, waterfalls, swinging bridges and tropical foliage, as well as replicas of ancient art from South America, Africa and Asia.

“That will allow the sun to actually penetrate through the roof so guests can get that whole immersive experience to the diverse ecosystems that we have in the tropical areas,” McCray said.

The aquatic complex would include a conservation and research “ocean lab” designed to propagate and/or replenish wild coral, sea horses and other aquatic animals, according to the science center. The facility also would enable sea turtle rehabilitation and would allow for the isolation, treatment, housing or quarantining of sharks, rays and other fish.

Visitors would be able to see all sections of the facility while interacting with biologists and veterinarians as they work.

McCray said the science center would raise money on its own to complete the project, but that the bond money would “at least get them started.”

She noted that the facility has a “fantastic track record of fundraising matching either one-to-one or two-to-one in previous years for the bonds.”

The science center benefitted from the $5 million bond passed in 2016 devoted to the Battleground Parks District.

“We are early in the schematic phase, so estimates are not yet available,” Beth Hemphill, chief operating officer for the science center, said by email last month. “However, bond funding would be supplemented by private funding as we have done with projects in the past.”

Housing

The city is seeking $30 million to implement Housing GSO, a 10-year plan the City Council adopted in 2020.

Of this, $20 million would go toward affordable rental units, $5 million toward increasing access to home ownership and $5 million toward neighborhood reinvestment.

“These things are really ways that we break cyclical poverty, and we create wealth investments in the communities that need them most,” said Michelle Kennedy, neighborhood development director.

For affordable rental units, the $20 million would go toward boosting the availability of rental units available to families who earn 80% or below of Greensboro’s median family income, Kennedy said.

“But the most significant need is for 60% of area median income and below,” she said. “Those are the units that are being lost as we see the changes happening within our rental market, rental rates and things like that.”

That 60% level amounts to an annual income of $43,800 for a family of four.

The $5 million would assist builders with low-interest loans to build affordable rental units.

“That's also the income band where Low Income Housing Tax Credits fits in,” said Cynthia Blue, housing services division manager. “So what we try to do is partner up as much as we can with that (federal) funding source because the combination of low-income housing tax credits and the city's low-interest loans, is what makes those units extremely affordable.”

“Leveraging becomes really important,” Kennedy said. “While this (bond) is $30 million, what that actually represents … is a much higher amount of money gets contributed.”

With construction costs soaring, Kennedy said the city has to do everything it can to keep low-income rental developments in place.

“They have to make good business sense for development partners, because if they don’t, we’re not going to be able to get any of these off the ground,” she said.

The $5 million for increasing access to homeownership would again target families making 80% or below of Greensboro’s median family income.

It would provide down payment assistance to these families in the form of a loan that’s forgivable after five years of home ownership.

“We're also currently working on a … Community Heroes program that would provide down payment assistance for city employees, first responders, people that basically make up the infrastructure of a lot of our community and our community services,” Kennedy said.

“It allows someone that may have been a renter there for 15 years to make a lifetime investment in their community,” she said.

“The market … right now is just saturated with cash buyers who are investment buyers,” Blue said. “It’s very difficult for first-time home buyers to compete.”

The $5 million for neighborhood reinvestment targets things like minor infrastructure upgrades, helping homeowners make home repairs or enhancing down payment assistance in underserved communities — typically communities of color, Blue and Kennedy said.

“Those are collaborative community processes,” Kennedy said. “The goal there is not go in there with a plan and mandate it to folks, but to have a community-driven plan that is in line with what folks who live there need.”

Transportation

Another bond proposed by the city would allocate $15 million for a variety of transportation projects.

This money would be used to match federal and state grants for projects that would help pedestrians, bus riders as well as motorists.

Transportation Director Hannah Cockburn said this referendum is a “bread and butter request to keep projects that we’ve secured the federal funds for to keep those projects moving.”

They include:

Sidewalks/Greenway

• Vandalia Road sidewalk, Elm-Eugene Street to Groometown Road.

• 16th Street sidewalk, Yanceyville Street to McKnight Mill Road.

• A&Y Greenway, Hill Street to north of Markland Drive, connecting it to the Downtown Greenway.

• Battleground Avenue sidewalk, south of Westridge Road to Martinsville Drive.

• Lindley Road sidewalk, Friendly Avenue to Market Street.

Roads

• Pisgah Church intersection improvements at Elm Street, Lawndale and Martinsville drives.

• Safety improvements at high injury crash hotspots.

• Traffic signal detection and timing enhancements to optimize traffic flow.

Transit

• New bus shelters and amenities, including improved pedestrian access.

• Replacement buses for the Greensboro Transit Agency fleet.

• Maintenance and repairs for Douglas Galyon Depot.

• Additional buses for more frequent, more interconnected and more direct service.

Cockburn said the cost of doing construction projects is the highest she’s seen in her 25 years in transportation work.

“It's kind of stunning to see what things are costing today,” she said.

“We have to be very careful and deliberate about ensuring that we've done all the value engineering work,” Cockburn said, “so that we can still deliver the essential elements of it and keep improving the network.”

Firefighting facilities

A $14 million bond would be used to renovate four aging fire stations: Station 40 on Pisgah Church Road; Station 8 on Coliseum Boulevard; Station 10 on West Gate City Boulevard; and Station 14 on Summit Avenue.

“We’re hopeful that it will pass because we’ve got a lot of needs with those four stations,” Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said.

Some of the renovations could involve gutting fire stations and possibly replacing Station 10, meaning the city will have to find alternate quarters for the firefighters.

Station 10 was in the county when it was built in 1958, Church said. “Now it’s in the middle of everything that’s going on on Gate City Boulevard,” he said. “There’s no room.”

This station could be torn down and a two-story station built at the site, which has a limited footprint, Church said.

And major renovations are planned for Station 40.

“The problem with Station 40 is it is sinking drastically,” Church said. When the station was built in 1972, brush underneath the dirt was not cleared out before the foundation was laid and is rotting away, he said.

While the station has been stabilized, “that’s going to be a major project,” Church said.

Station 8 also has foundation problems, though not as severe.

The renovations include asbestos abatement and would make the stations more gender friendly. Built before 1973, none incorporated accommodations for female firefighters.

Workout rooms and gear extractors — which are washing machines for firefighter gear — also would be added at some stations. Air conditioning, improved ventilation and energy-efficient windows also are included in the plans.

Raising roofs to allow higher bay doors for taller firefighting vehicles and installing high-speed doors also are on the list.

“Some of them are really slow … up to 40-some seconds,” Church said. The high-speed doors open on just two seconds.

“That’s just getting to the citizens … a lot quicker,” he said. “Where we can make up time is getting to the truck and getting out the door. … We want that to be under one minute.”

Law enforcement facilities

There’s also a $6 million bond for the Greensboro Police Department.

About half of that amount would go toward renovating the second and fourth floors of its downtown headquarters, interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle said.

The former IRS building was built in 1954 and the city bought it in 2011. The renovations would allow the department to bring its criminal investigative division under one roof. It also would allow for investigators with other departments, such as code enforcement, to have space, Biffle said.

“We'd love to have more resources in one place, especially when you think about gas prices these days and having to drive all the way to Maple Street and other satellite areas just to interact and have meetings,” she said.

The rest of the money would go toward upgrading the department’s records system and integrating it with the computer-aided dispatch system.

Decker said the upgraded system potentially also could make it easier for the public to access police department records online.

Lower on the priority list for this bond money is upgrading the police department’s firing range on Church Street, Biffle said.

“Our indoor firing range is outdated to the point that you can no longer buy parts for the rail system in there,” she said, referring to the system used to retrieve the paper targets.