8,000 new appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations open at 2 p.m. today, Guilford County health department announces
GREENSBORO — The Guilford County health department announced today that about 8,000 new appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will become available online today (April 1) at 2 p.m.

In Guilford County, vaccines are now available to everyone 16 years and older.

The Guilford County health department and Cone Health operate COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Appointments will be available from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on the following dates:

• Thursday, April 8, through Saturday, April 10. (Information has changed to correct an error. See correction at end of this story.)

• Monday, April 12.

Beginning at 2 p.m. today, appointments may be made online at www.healthyguilford.com. Appointments by phone will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at 336- 641-7944 (Option 2). Appointments may fill up quickly.

Vaccination clinics are located at:

• Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro.

• High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive (Suite 1230), High Point.

• Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

Only those who have scheduled an appointment and received a confirmation should visit the vaccine sites. Walk-ins are not accepted.

Correction

Appointments are available Thursday, April 8 through Saturday, April 10, and Monday, April 12. Appointments by phone will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, and online at 2 p.m. today, April 1. Previous versions of this story were incorrect.

