'A lot of concern': Guilford's COVID-19 numbers improve with spring break looming

GREENSBORO — As Guilford County health officials turn their attention to vaccinating school and child care workers against COVID-19 on Thursday, a much larger group is waiting in the wings.
On March 10, an estimated 78,000 people in the county will be eligible for the vaccine. This group includes essential frontline workers such as grocery store clerks, public transit workers and correctional officers.
They are standing by as health officials continue vaccinating the previous groups — while dealing with great shortages of the potentially life-saving vaccine.
“It is such a large group with such a high number of individual employers in there,” said Don Campbell, director of Guilford County Emergency Management, during a weekly briefing with reporters.
Iulia Vann, Guilford County's health director, said the county is relying on these industries and businesses to help determine internally which employees should receive the first shots. However, she said the county is encouraging them to give priority to those employees who interact with the public.
County guidance also includes giving older workers and those with underlying health conditions priority, as well, Vann said.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
Exactly how those appointments will be made remains. Campbell said officials hope to release additional details next week.
And while metrics used to track the spread of COVID-19 are improving overall in Guilford County and statewide, another wrinkle is on the horizon: spring break.
Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday gatherings “definitely translated into an incredible surge of cases in Guilford County,” Vann said. “That also led to a large number of people that died.”
And that death rate continues to be high, Vann said, with 14 residents succumbing to the coronavirus in just the past week alone. The county’s death toll currently stands at 513.
“We still have a lot of concern,” she said. “Vaccinations are just a piece of the puzzle, just a link in the chain."
Some sites offer testing on an almost daily basis. Others offer testing on a temporary basis. Check back for updated clinic sites.
People still need to be responsible, Vann said, and heed the three Ws — wearing a mask, washing their hands and waiting 6 feet apart.
“We are still not out of the woods,” she said.
Gov. Roy Cooper also said at his news conference Wednesday that spring break could lead to another spike in the spread of the respiratory disease.
However, he noted that the state is in a better situation than it was during the holiday season.