'A lot of concern': Guilford's COVID-19 numbers improve with spring break looming

Exactly how those appointments will be made remains. Campbell said officials hope to release additional details next week.

And while metrics used to track the spread of COVID-19 are improving overall in Guilford County and statewide, another wrinkle is on the horizon: spring break.

Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday gatherings “definitely translated into an incredible surge of cases in Guilford County,” Vann said. “That also led to a large number of people that died.”

And that death rate continues to be high, Vann said, with 14 residents succumbing to the coronavirus in just the past week alone. The county’s death toll currently stands at 513.

“We still have a lot of concern,” she said. “Vaccinations are just a piece of the puzzle, just a link in the chain."

People still need to be responsible, Vann said, and heed the three Ws — wearing a mask, washing their hands and waiting 6 feet apart.

“We are still not out of the woods,” she said.

Gov. Roy Cooper also said at his news conference Wednesday that spring break could lead to another spike in the spread of the respiratory disease.