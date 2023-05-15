LIBERTY — With Toyota’s name emblazoned across it, contractors lifted the bowl for the city’s newest water tower into place Monday morning.

The operation off Liberty Road — just south of the Guilford-Randolph county line — took contractor by Landmark Structures two hours to complete.

The 48-foot-tall bowl will hold 750,000 gallons — which is about the average capacity for the city’s water tanks, according to Jana Stewart, the city’s engineering manager for water resources.

The tower will serve the Greensboro-Randolph megasite, where Toyota Motor North America Inc. is building a $3.8 billion electric-vehicle battery plant.

So how did this tank, which is expected to be put in service by the end of September, get built?

Stewart recently explained the construction process, which began last September.

First the soil was analyzed around the tower’s footprint, to determine what was needed to ensure it will stably support the structure.

In this case, Stewart said, pilings were driven into the ground.

“So they made these large circular holes in the foundation and then they filled those with stone to help condition (the soil) and support the load of the tank,” Stewart said. “It’s making sure the soil has the right strength in order to support the tank,” she said.

Then the 132-foot tall concrete column was built by pouring individual concrete sections called lifts.

“They set forms for (about) 6- to 8-foot height, and then they pour that form and that would be considered one lift,” Stewart said. “And then they move the forms up the column and they pour that, and that's considered like a second lift. So they take it and kind of migrate themselves up a column until they fully get the column placed with concrete.”

Once the column is set, the bowl is constructed around the column using steel plates. The plates are welded together and X-rayed, with inspections to ensure quality, Stewart said.

The outside of the bowl was painted with “TOYOTA | NC” before it was lifted using a generator and jacks on Monday.

Once in place, the bowl is inspected to ensure it wasn’t damaged during the lifting process.

Workers will weld the bowl around the top of the column, completely sealing it, Stewart said.

The bowl is then treated with a coating approved for use in drinking water supplies, she said.

Stainless steel piping inside the pedestal allows water to flow into and out of the tank. And because Greensboro’s water treatment plant is at a higher elevation than Liberty, it’s gravity that pumps the water to the site.

“What feeds our tank is just pressure in the system itself,” Stewart said.

The last time the city built a water tower was in 2004 on Knox Road in McLeansville. The city has nine elevated water storage tanks, plus a few ground level tanks, Stewart said.

She said the tanks are built when more water capacity or pressure is needed.

“For the Liberty Road tank, we had a need to have storage volume, additional capacity down there in order to service the industrial megasite.

Because the project’s engineer and contractor worked concurrently, creating a design team for the Liberty Road tank, Stewart estimated the city saved about a year in getting it built.

“They’re able to work together in order to make sure their project can go through quickly,” she said.

As for security, Stewart said all of the city’s water drinking facilities are gated and fenced, with video monitoring and intruder alarms.

“The megasite has a layer of extra security in that, with Toyota coming in, they're going to have kind of a larger area that they'll either fence in or that they'll monitor for their site security,” she said.

And, in case the tank had to go offline, Stewart said there are two water mains to the megasite from different sources and different directions.

“We have complete redundancy for the megasite,” she said.

The composite-style water tank at Liberty Road is expected to last up to 100 years, Stewart said.

“The only pieces that we really have to take care of in the long run is coating and inspections of the bowl, and making sure that all of the piping and everything is still in good shape,” she said.