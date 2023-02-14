GREENSBORO — While short-term housing rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo have soared in popularity in recent years, opinions vary as to whether they help or hinder a community.

Daniel Coffey, who offers short-term rentals on two properties he owns, said many of the concerns are overblown.

“There’s a lot of horror stories, but they are so much the exception, not the rule,” said Coffey, noting that hosting sites already have rules in place to prevent properties from becoming a nuisance.

“It provides a great alternative for people who want to bring pets, for example, or who want to explore the community differently than (from the perspective of a hotel),” he said.

Coffey served on the stakeholder group that helped Greensboro officials craft proposed rules on such properties, and while he doesn’t agree the regulations are necessary, he understands why the city is addressing it.

Coffey said he is concerned that the city might try to limit the number of permits issued and wonders on what grounds it might deny a permit.

“At what point does someone have to validate that they’re a strong operator,” he said.

"We want to be good citizens. We definitely want to provide a very strong product to the market," Coffey said.

He noted that one local host has developed a niche business of renting to traveling nurses.

"She has a lot of the medical community that is looking for an economic solution to coming in and working for 12 weeks," he said. "And the community benefits."

However, Kathe Latham said she believes the proposed rules don’t do enough to protect residents.

“They should not be allowed in townhome communities,” said Latham, a retired teacher. “I'm going to be sharing a wall with a hotel room.”

She also worries about the effect short-term rentals are having on affordable housing.

“The larger picture is that it's taking away low-cost housing,” Latham said. “It’s taking away rentals that could be used by people who desperately are looking for affordable housing and making it increasingly difficult for people to find that.”

A study conducted by two California professors and a research assistant with the National Bureau of Economic Research appears to confirm this view.

The researchers, using a dataset of Airbnb listings from the entire United States, found that a 1% increase in Airbnb listings led to a 0.018% increase in rents and a 0.026% increase in house prices. That translated to an annual increase of $9 in monthly rent and $1,800 in house prices for the median ZIP code in the data.

“While the total supply of housing is not affected by the entry of Airbnb, Airbnb listings increase the supply of short-term rental units and decrease the supply of long-term rental units,” the research paper says.

“It's not mom and pop, you know, trying to make a little more money,” Latham said. "It's really the large management companies who do not live here … they're the ones who are going to make the most money off of this.”

Roberto Quercia, a UNC professor who specializes in housing and community development, said about two-thirds of the hosts on Airbnb list more than one property on the site.

He cited one study from New York City that attributed a rental rate increase of 1.5% over three years to short-term rentals. San Francisco saw a decrease in long-term rentals with the increasing popularity of Airbnb rentals.

However, he warned, “each housing market is unique.”

Greensboro’s plans to collect information about short-term rentals would help the city gauge their impact on the affordable housing market, Quercia said.