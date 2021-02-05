Additional cases reported with COVID-19 outbreaks at two care facilities in Guilford County, state report shows

State health officials updated the size of COVID-19 outbreaks at two senior care facilities in Guilford County, according to a report released Friday.

Heartland Living and Rehabilitation, 1131 N. Church St., has had 20 staff members and 26 residents test positive for COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. On Tuesday, the state reported Heartland had cases among two staff members and one resident.

Heartland said on its website it has created a COVID-19 unit as rates for the illness continue to rise in the community.

"As a result of admitting positive residents, an increase in the number of active cases in our facility is anticipated," Heartland said on its website. "We still have a separate, dedicated isolation unit for new admissions/readmissions who are not active COVID-19 positive.

"We continue to fight this COVID-19 pandemic by immunizing our staff and residents with the COVID-19 vaccine," Heartland said in the statement.

Wellington Oaks, 3004 Dexter Ave., has had 12 staff members and 53 residents test positive for COVID-19, according to Friday's report. On Tuesday, the report showed the facility had cases among three staff members and one resident.