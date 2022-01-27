Advocate. Ally. Activist. Guilford commissioner Carolyn Coleman touched many.

GREENSBORO — County commissioner Carolyn Coleman leaves behind a legacy of good work and good will, an advocacy for people and their plight and a history of supporting causes and change.
She's protested. She's been in jail. But through it all, she's been involved.
Coleman, who died Wednesday at age 79, had been a civil rights activist since the 1960s, serving as a national leader for the NAACP. In 2005, she became the first female African-American chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, a highlight in a life that had many.
And when you've touched as many lives as Coleman, the impressions you leave behind often depend on the person and the circumstances at the time.
For some, Coleman was a rock.
For others, a voice of reason.
For Sharon Hightower, she was a mentor. And friend.
"I'm not her family like a blood relative, but it's almost like someone that you considered a mother figure being snatched away from your heart," said Hightower, a City Council member.
Hightower said conversations with Coleman reminded her to never lose focus of being an advocate for people.
"It changed me in a lot of ways," she said. "Sometimes you didn't know she was quite in the room until she made a statement, but that was just her way. Even when things are controversial, she didn't just throw stones. She made those concerns known out loud. She wasn't the loudest person in the room. But sometimes, she was the smartest."
And usually the calmest.
"In a lot of instances, (the commissioners) would go back and forth for 15 to 20 minutes and Carolyn Coleman will speak for about two minutes and we'd change everything that we said we were going to do," said Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the Board of Commissioners. "She was a voice of reason."
The Rev. Cardes Brown, pastor of New Light Missionary Baptist Church and current president of the Greensboro NAACP, said he didn't always agree with Coleman on issues, but he never doubted her sincere commitment to supporting the poor and disadvantaged.
"At times, we did not agree," Brown admitted, "but there was never a question about our affection and love for each other."
Coleman was a Democrat who represented District 7, which is the eastern side of the county. She lived in Pleasant Garden and is the mother of one son.
A native of Savannah, Ga., Coleman graduated from Savannah State College. In what would foreshadow a life spent fighting for equality, Coleman was among the first students to be arrested in sit-in demonstrations in Savannah.
Years later, in 2013, Coleman was arrested at an NAACP protest in Raleigh. She told a reporter that day: “They got us processed in about two hours, which is good, because I had a church meeting I had to get to in Greensboro.”
Coleman held a bachelor of science degree with a major in history and a minor in economics and sociology. She also held a master of science degree in adult education from N.C. A&T.
Her career in public service was extensive, working as a special assistant to Gov. Jim Hunt for two terms as well as being involved in numerous civic and volunteer organizations.
Coleman advocated for and personally managed the county's Feeding the Communities program, which provided 8,000 boxes of food to families in need between December 2020 and July 2021.
She recently received the N.C. Association of Black County Officials Frederick Douglas Award for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alston said he considered Coleman to be his staunch supporter and, in many ways, his biggest. Coleman was the executive director of the state's NAACP chapter when she began urging Alston to get more involved, he said.
She helped him to become vice president of the organization, a position he held for nine years.
Later, as president of the state NAACP, Alston said he helped return the favor by assisting in Coleman's campaign to be elected to the NAACP's national board of directors.
In 1992, the Board of Commissioners was expanded and a district created that would likely elect an African-American commissioner, Alston said. Coleman was the logical choice. But when she was selected to join Hunt's administration, local leaders told Alston he would be the best person to run for the seat, regardless of the fact that he didn't live in the district.
So he sold his house and moved into the new district and won his first term as a commissioner.
Fast forward to 2002.
"Then she came back and got on the county commissioners board," Alston recalled on Thursday. "And when she got on the board, I had a big comfort level because I knew her. I knew her advocacy. I knew that she would really be an effective voice out there for our community and she was and always has been, almost 20 years now."
Even as recently as two weeks ago, she took exception when Republican Commissioner James Upchurch said the board is seen as "a joke" because mask mandates are difficult to enforce.
Coleman said a personal scare drove her to respect the coronavirus.
“I can tell you this is no joke,” she said during the meeting. “When someone tells you that they tested positive for COVID and now you are wondering if you’re testing positive, that is one of the scariest feelings that I’ve ever had.
“Your constituents are my constituents. I don’t care where they live. If one person in Greensboro, one person in America, dies from this disease, it impacts all of us.”
And she has impacted many of us.
"I learned a lot from her," Hightower said. "She has made a difference in my life. She is one of the few people that I can say I know she genuinely cared about how I existed. As a person. I had trust in her and she had integrity. Her value system, I'm telling you, it is something that we all should have achieved."
