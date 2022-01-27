Advocate. Ally. Activist. Guilford commissioner Carolyn Coleman touched many.

"It changed me in a lot of ways," she said. "Sometimes you didn't know she was quite in the room until she made a statement, but that was just her way. Even when things are controversial, she didn't just throw stones. She made those concerns known out loud. She wasn't the loudest person in the room. But sometimes, she was the smartest."

And usually the calmest.

"In a lot of instances, (the commissioners) would go back and forth for 15 to 20 minutes and Carolyn Coleman will speak for about two minutes and we'd change everything that we said we were going to do," said Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the Board of Commissioners. "She was a voice of reason."

The Rev. Cardes Brown, pastor of New Light Missionary Baptist Church and current president of the Greensboro NAACP, said he didn't always agree with Coleman on issues, but he never doubted her sincere commitment to supporting the poor and disadvantaged.

"At times, we did not agree," Brown admitted, "but there was never a question about our affection and love for each other."

Coleman, who lived in Pleasant Garden and is the mother of one son,