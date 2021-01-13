 Skip to main content
Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Guilford County restricts delivery, curbside pickup, and to-go ordering after 10 p.m. to outside of restaurants and bars
1 comment
Restaurants turning to curbside food pickup

Restaurants and bars in Guilford County cannot take food or drink orders inside their facilities after 10 p.m. under a change to the county's state of emergency order announced Wednesday night. The move is an effort to prevent groups from gathering indoors as the county's COVID-19 numbers are increasing, officials said.

 H. Scott Hoffmann, News & Record

GREENSBORO — Starting Friday, people in Guilford County won't be able to pick up or order food inside of restaurants and bars after 10 p.m.

Guilford County announced the new restriction Wednesday in a news release.

"Delivery, curbside pickup, and to-go ordering must remain outdoors," after 10 p.m., Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said in the release.

The change is a modification of the county's state of emergency order for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alston cited issues with a Dec. 21 executive order by Gov. Roy Cooper that allows restaurants and bars to expand their delivery and takeout services to include mixed beverages as an alternative to being able to stay on site to drink after the 10 p.m. curfew. Cooper ordered the curfew in early December and last week extended it for another three weeks.

"This exception is intended to allow many restaurants and bars the opportunity to increase revenue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," Alston said in the release. "However, it has had the unintended consequence of allowing large groups of patrons to remain indoors at local restaurants past 10:00PM in order to place to-go orders. Law enforcement has reported issues stemming from this loophole that affect the community at large."

He cited the county's increase in COVID-19 cases and high test positivity rate in making the change. Alston said he consulted with the other commissioners, members of the restaurant industry, law enforcement and local governments before issuing the amendment.

COVID-19 data on the county's website shows the 14-day positivity rate is 13.4%. Daily hospitalizations have been above 200 since mid-December after first hitting 100 in early November. Cone Health recently warned that the rising numbers could lead to the hospital system not having enough staffed beds to handle the sick as soon as next week.

“This is still not the time for social gatherings and visits with others, including friends and extended family members,” Alston said in the release.

1 comment

