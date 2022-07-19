An elite Greensboro academy will now house immigrant children. People have questions. But no one is answering.

GREENSBORO — After announcing in June that the former American Hebrew Academy would be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, federal officials have answered few questions about how the facility will operate.

Not from residents or the media. Even local elected officials seem to have few answers about the plan by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“It’s just such a lack of transparency,” said Mark Hobson, a resident who lives in the nearby Westridge Forest neighborhood.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, part of DHHS, said in a June statement that to meet its legal responsibility, the agency “continuously explores potential facility options for future needs to ensure that children do not have to remain in border patrol facilities, which are not appropriate locations for children.”

To that end, the American Hebrew Academy will be contracted to provide educational programming for the children, the Office of Refugee Resettlement said. Children will also have access to medical treatment, legal services, translators and mental and behavioral health counselors. The facility would be named the Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility for UC (unaccompanied minors) and it is slated to begin operating sometime this month.

Terry Billings, president of the Westridge Forest homeowners’ association, said he’s received several questions from residents concerning the facility, including the number of children expected, the length of the average stay, what security will be in place, whether the children will be allowed to leave the campus and how the potential increase in traffic will be addressed.

“We have a lot of opinions, very strong opinions on the right and fairly strong opinions on the left, including some people that wanted to do what they can do to help,” Billings said. “Most of the people are squarely in the middle, with their concerns being ‘Why was I not told about this? Why can I not get any information out of anyone? What is so secretive about this?’

“You would think that with something this monumental there would have been some forums for people to ask questions, express concerns and get some information. It seems like nobody seems to know anything.”

Emailed questions from the News & Record to DHHS have gone mostly unanswered.

The department either ignored the emails or provided statements that didn’t answer specific questions, including how much running the facility will cost, who will provide security and how much the American Hebrew Academy is being paid to educate the children brought there.

Even the cost of the lease was not directly answered by the department, although the News & Record found a record of the lease in online documents: $49.8 million for a five-year lease of the 100-acre property off Hobbs Road.

The DHHS is holding informational meetings for “elected officials and community stakeholders” by invitation only today, according to local and federal officials.

“These initial meetings are closed to press, but we will be sharing additional information following the meetings,” DHHS said in an email to the News & Record sent Monday evening.

Billings and Hobson said they sent lists of questions to Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann, who said last week she was invited to the meeting.

“If we can’t be sure that the press are even involved ... someone who’s actually attending with cameras or notepad in hand, how do we know that the questions are being answered?” Hobson asked.

The office of U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, who represents Greensboro, did not respond to a July 5 email asking for comment on questions raised by Republican lawmakers about the facility’s security and plans to prevent overcrowding there.

Pressed by the News & Record again on the matter Monday, as well as the lack of transparency by DHHS about the facility, Manning’s office responded by sending a letter to DHHS asking for more specific information regarding the operation.

Some of the questions included in the letter involve internal and external security procedures, if the children would be allowed off campus and what efforts the Office of Refugee Resettlement has taken to provide community members to give feedback or express concerns.

Manning was not available for an interview Monday, but her office said she’s asked for an in-person meeting with the department.

Hoffmann, whose district includes the academy, said last week that she had only received a few phone calls and a couple of emails about the project. Some were from people opposed to the project while others supported it but had further questions, she said.

“In a couple of instances they felt the city should stop this,” Hoffmann said. “I explained it’s a private piece of property and there’s really nothing that the city can do in terms of stopping a transaction with a private property.”

However, Hobson and others want more details.

“We don’t know what the security will be like. The facility was designed more to keep people out than to keep people in,” Hobson said. “We don’t know whether they’ll be allowed out around the neighborhood. ... There’s lots of unanswered questions.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan did not return messages seeking information about today’s meetings.

Robin Keller, clerk to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said Monday that she had received an email inviting herself and Assistant County Manager Victor Isler to the meeting.

Keller said DHHS also wanted to invite Commissioner Justin Conrad, whose district includes the academy, board Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston and at-large Commissioner Kay Cashion.

Conrad, a Republican, said Monday he intended to go to the meeting.

“I don’t feel like they did a good job at all in talking to the public about the program ... and that creates a lot of confusion in the local community,” Conrad said. “We need more transparency.”

Alston also said he planned to attend. “I’ve got to go and find out what they’re talking about doing in my county,” he said, adding that he’s fielded several calls from residents about the project.

“They just want answers. Most of them are kind of drawing on the most extreme fear,” Alston said. “These are kids we’re talking about. I’ve had some people that called me and said these are animals and I stop them right then and there and say ‘No they are not animals, these are human beings.’

“We have to look at the fact that they (DHHS) have to look out for these 700 to 800 kids. They’re trying to place the kids as soon as possible. Some may not be there more than two weeks.”

Like the city, Alston said, the county does not have any control over what plans DHHS has for the site.

“The federal government doesn’t have to ask our opinion,” Alston said.