Archdale location for the Randolph County Sheriff's Office reopens on Monday after being closed for months

ARCHDALE — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reopening its building at 402 Balfour Drive on Monday, Feb. 1, according to a news release.

The office has been closed since March, when the coronavirus pandemic first appeared in North Carolina, and masks will be required inside.

The Archdale satellite office provides basic services such as filing and picking up copies of reports, and a desk officer is available to answer law-enforcement related questions.

It will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closes for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The phone number is 336-318-6640.

The sheriff’s office encourages pistol purchase permits and concealed carry permits (including change of address and name changes) be processed by mail because of COVID-19 restrictions. All new and renewal applicants are asked to visit https://randolphso.permitium.com to access and print out an application or one can obtained by mail by contacting the sheriff's office. Fingerprinting services, however, are only available at the sheriff's office location at 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro.