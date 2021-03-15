As Group Four vaccinations begin, appointments remain open at Greensboro's mass vaccine site

GREENSBORO — An increase in the number of people who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine has so far not caused problems with scheduling or distribution, local and state officials say.
Vaccine appointments opened Monday for people in Group Four, which includes those who are 16- to 64-years-old with one or more high-risk medical conditions, people living in close group settings and essential workers, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. For a full list of medical conditions that qualify a person to be included in this group, visit the NCDHHS website.
The appointment system for the Greensboro Four Seasons Town Centre vaccination site has been working "very well," according to Keith Acree, spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
The federally supported mass vaccination center began an eight-week journey of vaccinating 3,000 people a day on March 10. People can choose between indoor or drive-thru appointments, which run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Each time appointments have been released to the public, it takes about 36 to 48 hours for the online slots to be filled, Acree said.
However, appointments by phone are still available, Acree said.
Half the appointments are allotted for online scheduling, but the other half are only available through call center scheduling in order to provide better access to historically marginalized populations and those without internet access.
"There are still plenty of appointments for March 17-24 available through the call center," Acree said Monday.
People interested in booking one of those appointments can call 888-675-4567.
Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred said the health care system has given about 64,000 vaccinations as of Monday. Of those, 45,000 are first dose shots, Allred said.
People signing up through Cone Health to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shouldn't experience scheduling problems. According to Allred, anyone eligible can register for an appointment, and if appointments become full, people can join a notification list so that they are the first to hear about when more appointments open the next week.
"We want everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated at their earliest opportunity," Allred said.
