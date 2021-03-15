 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As Group Four vaccinations begin, appointments remain open at Greensboro's mass vaccine site
0 comments
top story

As Group Four vaccinations begin, appointments remain open at Greensboro's mass vaccine site

{{featured_button_text}}
Guilford County Mass Vaccination Site (copy)

Air Force medical technician Jade Loftus gives a COVID-19 vaccination to Claude Morehead on March 10, the first full day of operations at the mass vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre.

 Walt Unks, Winston-Salem Journal

GREENSBORO — An increase in the number of people who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine has so far not caused problems with scheduling or distribution, local and state officials say.

Vaccine appointments opened Monday for people in Group Four, which includes those who are 16- to 64-years-old with one or more high-risk medical conditions, people living in close group settings and essential workers, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. For a full list of medical conditions that qualify a person to be included in this group, visit the NCDHHS website.

The appointment system for the Greensboro Four Seasons Town Centre vaccination site has been working "very well," according to Keith Acree, spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety. 

The federally supported mass vaccination center began an eight-week journey of vaccinating 3,000 people a day on March 10. People can choose between indoor or drive-thru appointments, which run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. 

Each time appointments have been released to the public, it takes about 36 to 48 hours for the online slots to be filled, Acree said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

However, appointments by phone are still available, Acree said. 

Half the appointments are allotted for online scheduling, but the other half are only available through call center scheduling in order to provide better access to historically marginalized populations and those without internet access.

"There are still plenty of appointments for March 17-24 available through the call center," Acree said Monday. 

People interested in booking one of those appointments can call 888-675-4567.

Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred said the health care system has given about 64,000 vaccinations as of Monday. Of those, 45,000 are first dose shots, Allred said. 

People signing up through Cone Health to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shouldn't experience scheduling problems. According to Allred, anyone eligible can register for an appointment, and if appointments become full, people can join a notification list so that they are the first to hear about when more appointments open the next week.

"We want everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated at their earliest opportunity," Allred said. 

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Find a vaccination appointment

Looking to get a COVID-19 vaccination? Here are some places to check out:

Four Seasons Town Centre site

• Online: www.guilfordcountync.gov/how-do-i/gso-mass-vax

•Phone: 888-675-4567

Guilford County Division of Public Health

• Online: www.healthyguilford.com

• Phone: 336-641-7944, Option 2.

Cone Health

• Online: conehealth.com/vaccine

• Phone: 336-890-1188

State COVID-19 vaccination finder

• Online: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/findyourspot

• Phone: 877-490-6642

Walgreens

• Online: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 

Monday's COVID-19 update

Number of N.C. cases: State officials noted over the weekend that Monday's data may appear higher because it includes some data not added to Saturday's report. Monday's data shows 1,337 new cases for a total of 886,218, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 20,012 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: Another 181 cases since Saturday's report brings the total to 41,168. The death toll rose by three to 567.

Cone Health: There were 61 patients hospitalized as of early Monday, one more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity. 

N.C. deaths: Another 18 people have died since Saturday's report, bringing the overall death toll to 11,709.

N.C. hospitalizations: 976 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 52 fewer than on Friday.

Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 100,247 first doses and 52,285 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 3.33 million doses have been administered in that same time.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News