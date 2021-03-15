As Group Four vaccinations begin, appointments remain open at Greensboro's mass vaccine site

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, appointments by phone are still available, Acree said.

Half the appointments are allotted for online scheduling, but the other half are only available through call center scheduling in order to provide better access to historically marginalized populations and those without internet access.

"There are still plenty of appointments for March 17-24 available through the call center," Acree said Monday.

People interested in booking one of those appointments can call 888-675-4567.

Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred said the health care system has given about 64,000 vaccinations as of Monday. Of those, 45,000 are first dose shots, Allred said.

People signing up through Cone Health to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shouldn't experience scheduling problems. According to Allred, anyone eligible can register for an appointment, and if appointments become full, people can join a notification list so that they are the first to hear about when more appointments open the next week.

"We want everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated at their earliest opportunity," Allred said.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

