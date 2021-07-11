Ask a Reporter: When will the Horse Pen Creek Road widening be finished?

Question: Update on status of widening of Horse Pen Creek Road. Will it ever be finished?
— D.S.
Answer: The end is in sight. The latest update from the city shows the project is slated to finish this fall.
Stokesdale-based Yates Construction Co. won the project construction contract in December 2017. Work on the project, estimated to cost $33 million, began in spring 2018, according to a June 8 update from the city.
Horse Pen Creek Road will be widened from New Garden Road to Battleground Avenue. According to the city, the project is intended to handle expected traffic growth in the area, relieve congestion and improve safety as well as make the road pedestrian and bicycle-friendly.
The 3.4 mile-long road has 25 intersections — five of which have traffic signals.
The project includes adding lanes, a wide median, bicycle lanes and sidewalks. Both of the new bridges over Horse Pen Creek are complete and open to traffic.
Question: On a recent airplane flight it occurred to me that smoking on planes has been prohibited in the United States for more than 20 years. Yet, at the beginning of every flight, there is a lengthy announcement regarding the prohibition. It even includes the message that disabling a lavatory smoke detector is a crime, and so on. Why is this still done when clearly no one is expecting to smoke on a plane?
— S.V.
Answer: People still try to smoke on planes, and federal law also says airline crews have to announce it.
Emma Duncan, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration, explained the reasons behind continuing to make the “don’t smoke” announcement.
“Smoking on an aircraft, including the use of e-cigarette devices, is a violation of federal regulation. Passengers must be advised of that. The passenger briefing is required by federal regulation (§ 121.571(a)(1)(i)).
“Additionally, the FAA enforces such violations through civil penalties under its current zero-tolerance policy.”
According to a June 14 news release from the FAA, the agency is proposing to fine a passenger, $10,300, for lighting up an e-cigarette and also for not following a flight attendant's instructions on an Alaska Airlines flight from Boise, Idaho, to Los Angeles on Feb. 3.
“The FAA alleges the passenger smoked an e-cigarette in the airplane lavatory, which activated the lavatory smoke detector system. The FAA further alleges the passenger walked through the cabin without his facemask over his mouth and nose, and repeatedly ignored flight attendants’ instructions to wear his facemask properly.”
— Winston-Salem Journal reporter Melissa Hall contributed
Email your questions to mike.kernels@greensboro.com. Include Ask a Reporter in the subject field.