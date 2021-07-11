Ask a Reporter: When will the Horse Pen Creek Road widening be finished?

Question: Update on status of widening of Horse Pen Creek Road. Will it ever be finished?

— D.S.

Answer: The end is in sight. The latest update from the city shows the project is slated to finish this fall.

Stokesdale-based Yates Construction Co. won the project construction contract in December 2017. Work on the project, estimated to cost $33 million, began in spring 2018, according to a June 8 update from the city.

Horse Pen Creek Road will be widened from New Garden Road to Battleground Avenue. According to the city, the project is intended to handle expected traffic growth in the area, relieve congestion and improve safety as well as make the road pedestrian and bicycle-friendly.

The 3.4 mile-long road has 25 intersections — five of which have traffic signals.

The project includes adding lanes, a wide median, bicycle lanes and sidewalks. Both of the new bridges over Horse Pen Creek are complete and open to traffic.

