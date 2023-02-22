GREENSBORO — During the first of five scheduled community meetings, Police Chief John Thompson welcomed the opportunity to talk with a roomful of residents who were eager to hear about his plans.

At 46, Thompson was an assistant chief in the Greensboro department before becoming the city’s top law enforcement officer in December. Since then, he has assembled his leadership team and is working to reduce violent crime in the city, which saw two more homicides over the weekend.

Nearly 100 people were in attendance at the meeting Monday at Barber Park Event Center to learn more about Thompson and hear about his plans for tackling crime, his ideas for community partnerships and his strategies for recruiting and retaining officers.

'We need to be held accountable' An attendee applauds Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson during a community meeting at the Barber Park Event Center on Monday.

Thompson said dealing with the department's shortage of dozens of patrol officers is one of his top priorities. "It's concerning to me," he said. "We have been working diligently with the city."

Several officers have recently left for better paying positions in Burlington.

"The market is extremely competitive," Thompson explained.

It's not unusual for some of the department's officers to move on to federal agencies, he said, but it is less common for officers to depart for smaller law enforcement departments.

Thompson told those in attendance that law enforcement is a difficult job even in good times, and it becomes even harder without trust and community support.

"I don't ask that blindly," Thompson said. "We need to be held accountable."

Thompson addressed a question about racial profiling, which he said was "not acceptable" and added that officers are receiving training to better identify and understand what may be perceived as bias. Complaints, he assured residents, will be investigated.

The new chief also addressed exploring innovative approaches to traffic hazard calls so officers could be freed up to deal with more serious crimes. Other questions centered on how to build trust among older youth in the community.

WANT TO GO? New Police Chief John Thompson has scheduled a series of 6 p.m. meetings with the community to introduce himself and his ideas. Those meetings will be held at various locations throughout the city. • Thursday: Lindley Center, 2907 Springwood Drive • Monday: Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeannette Road • March 2: Peeler Center, 1300 Sykes Ave. • March 9: Griffin Center, 5301 Hilltop Road

"What that looks like, I don't know," admitted Thompson, as he encouraged ideas from residents. "I don't have the answer. I'm willing to try."

James Basnight, executive director of the Randleman Road Community Association, stood up during the question-and-answer portion of the meeting and invited others to collaborate on ideas and efforts.

"We can do it better together," Basnight said.

Basnight said the association wants to see a teen center created and succeed on the Randleman Road corridor. Residents in that district, according to a recent survey by the police department, placed concerns about violence ahead of other issues that they want police to address. Other patrol districts listed "streets and traffic" as their top issue.

"We're ready to work with him," Basnight said of the new chief.

Man of the people Adrienne Sabor talks with Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson after the community meeting at the Barber Park Event Center on Monday.

He would like to see the department use grant money to support community efforts to begin developing youth programs. There's a need to begin building trust among officers and young people, particularly those in middle and high schools, he said.

After the meeting, Mayor Nancy Vaughan took note of the "great turnout," which she said was among the best she has ever seen at this type of community meeting.

"I think it shows that people are very engaged and want to be part of the solution," Vaughan said.

Thompson said he was "excited this many people came out" and hopeful for similar turnouts at the next four community meetings, which run through March 9.

Some residents stayed after the meeting to introduce themselves to Thompson and to meet some of his staff and ask questions. Some residents stayed to speak with friends and community advocates.

Crystal Black and Cheryl McIvor, both of the Southeast Greensboro Coalition, sat beside each other during the meeting.

McIvor said she was glad the city hired from within the department because Thompson already knows about the issues facing the community.

"I love his demeanor," said Crystal Black, who appreciated Thompson's calm, conversational style of speaking with those in attendance. "We're here to give him a chance."