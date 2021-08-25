At-large councilwoman Abuzuaiter plans to run for reelection

GREENSBORO — At-large Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said Wednesday she plans to run for reelection in March.

Abuzuaiter, who has served on City Council for 10 years, said in a news release that she has three main priorities: Public safety, infrastructure and economic development.

”I have stayed true and have not wavered in my support of Public Safety personnel my entire time on Council,” Abuzuaiter said in the release.

She touted her time on the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation as her proof that transportation and infrastructure are key elements of her service.

As far as business is concerned, she said, “As the only council member who has owned a small independent business, I know the challenges they face on a daily basis and I will continue advocating for them.”

Council members, who serve four-year terms, will be in office a few months longer this year because elections have been delayed from Nov. 2 until March and April 2022.